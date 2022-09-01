Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Iqvia Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IQV   US46266C1053

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.

(IQV)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-09-01 pm EDT
211.62 USD   -0.49%
04:18pIQVIA CFO Ron Bruehlman to Speak at Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 13, 2022
BU
08/25Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of 20 Companies in Life Science Tools, Services, Diagnostics Sectors; Outperform-Rated Bio-Rad, IQVIA, Bipo-Techne, Natera Named Top Picks
MT
08/19Argus Adjusts Price Target on IQVIA Holdings to $275 From $260, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IQVIA CFO Ron Bruehlman to Speak at Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 13, 2022

09/01/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE:IQV), announced today that Ron Bruehlman, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at the Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:10 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the IQVIA Investor Relations website at http://ir.iqvia.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later that day.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 82,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

IQVIAFIN


© Business Wire 2022
All news about IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
04:18pIQVIA CFO Ron Bruehlman to Speak at Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference ..
BU
08/25Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of 20 Companies in Life Science Tools, Services, Diagn..
MT
08/19Argus Adjusts Price Target on IQVIA Holdings to $275 From $260, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
08/15IQVIA Wins Snowflake's “Marketplace Healthcare and Life Sciences Partner of the Y..
BU
08/11Cipher Pharmaceuticals Reports Q2 Diluted EPS of US$0.08
MT
08/08GlaxoSmithKline, IQVIA Introduce Vaccination Data Tracker
MT
08/08GSK plc and IQVIA launch Vaccine Track
CI
07/29IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/29IQVIA Holdings Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/27Dr. Reddy's Launches Generic Version of Myeloma Drug Velcade in US
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 499 M - -
Net income 2022 1 221 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 819 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39 663 M 39 663 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
EV / Sales 2023 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 83 000
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Iqvia Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 212,66 $
Average target price 270,22 $
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ari Bousbib Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald Earl Bruehlman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl Guenault Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey A. Spaeder Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Costa Panagos President-Research & Development Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.63%39 663
MODERNA, INC.-47.92%51 744
LONZA GROUP AG-31.28%39 866
SEAGEN INC.-0.20%28 457
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.21.87%24 806
CELLTRION, INC.-5.81%19 481