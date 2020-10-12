IQVIA : Joins FDA to Advance COVID-19 Understanding at Community Level through COVID Active Research Experience (CARE) Project

IQVIA™ (NYSE: IQV), in scientific partnership with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, will provide agile analytics from IQVIA’s CARE Project COVID-19 registry to support better understanding of how people in the community are affected by exposure to the coronavirus. IQVIA’s research will show what symptoms individuals experience, the length and severity and whether any medications or vitamin supplements they are taking affect the severity of their coronavirus symptoms.

The CARE Project is open to U.S. based residents who think they may have been exposed to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they have been diagnosed with COVID-19, including people who have continued with everyday life and may have been exposed. The project was established to advance understanding of COVID-19 as experienced in community settings.

The registry was launched in April 2020 and can be accessed at www.helpstopcovid19.com. Over three months, registrants are periodically asked to provide information via the internet to create a clearer picture about how people are responding to infection with COVID-19. Individual responses are kept confidential but are pooled with those from other participants to provide a solid body of data for learning about how COVID affects most people. More than 20,000 people have enrolled so far, representing all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Nancy Dreyer, IQVIA’s chief scientific officer for Real World Solutions, said that, “While there has been so much focus on treatments for hospitalized cases of COVID-19, little is known about the symptoms experienced by most people in the community and what factors, if any, explain why some people do not get seriously ill. This project allows us to look at the possible roles of both prescription and nonprescription drugs, as well as nutraceuticals, such as vitamin D, zinc and herbals.”

Working with the FDA, the IQVIA scientific team will leverage the ongoing CARE Project to provide rapid insights into important COVID-19 questions that have yet to be explored or answered well via other available real-time data. “These data will give us unique access into symptoms experienced in community settings and the potential role of various preventive agents, and the agile analytics process offers us a quick way to get reliable insights,” Dreyer said.

Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA leverages its healthcare expertise, data, analytics and technology to help clients integrate human science expertise with advances in data science and technology to make better decisions that will advance human health. In 2019, the Life Science Strategy Group named IQVIA the leader in real world data and real world evidence services.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies Human Data Science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With approximately 67,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005206/en/