IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV), a global provider of data, analytics, technology solutions and services to the life sciences industry, has been named a Leader in the IDC Marketscape Worldwide Life Science R&D Pharmacovigilance Solutions 2022 Vendor Assessment.

Fueled by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™, IQVIA offers a full suite of PV technologies and services to support end-to-end safety processes, including the SaaS-based Vigilance Platform which can harness the power of operational data and targeted insights to help customers garner deeper understandings, enhance decision making and discover new opportunities.

Ensuring patient safety is a top priority, yet with the steep rise in the number of reported adverse events, it is becoming increasingly difficult to do a timely manual review of each report. Regulatory requirements around the use of PV data are also tightening, along with regional regulatory standards around the world. Automated, intelligent safety solutions rooted in AI/ML technology are solving the data volume and regulatory compliance challenges and ensuring PV teams can focus on increasing the safety of patient treatments rather than exhausting resources to execute data management.

“IQVIA sees that the industry requires integration across Safety, Regulatory and Quality, and it will help customers achieve this through Connected Intelligence. Using operational data, targeted insights and technology, IQVIA Connected Intelligence aims to help customers garner deeper insights, enhance decision making, and discover new opportunities,” said Dr. Nimita Limaye, Research VP, Life Sciences R&D Strategy and Technology, at IDC.

The IDC Marketscape recommends considering IQVIA when “seeking deep PV domain expertise and a PV platform that offers end-to-end capabilities.”

“Used by more than 3,000 safety professionals across over 100 countries, the IQVIA Vigilance Platform simplifies the PV process, allowing companies to focus on their end goal: delivering safer, more effective medicines that can improve patient lives,” said Joe Rymsza, Vice President, Global Safety, Regulatory and Quality Technology Solutions at IQVIA. “We believe the IDC MarketScape’s recognition of IQVIA as a Leader underscores our commitment to solving the industry’s pressing needs through the development of innovative technology.”

To learn more about IQVIA’s suite of comprehensive PV solutions, visit our site.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current Page 6 © IDC Visit us at IDC.com and follow us on Twitter: @IDC and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 87,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230912165746/en/