    IQV   US46266C1053

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.

(IQV)
  Report
IQVIA Named to FORTUNE's 2022 List of “World's Most Admired Companies,” Ranked #1 in Health Care: Pharmacy and Other Services

02/02/2022 | 08:41am EST
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE: IQV) has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list for the fifth consecutive year. This year, IQVIA secured the first place ranking in FORTUNE’s Healthcare: Pharmacy and Other Services category with high marks regarding efficient use of corporate assets, management quality, effectiveness in conducting business globally, and long-term investment value.

“It is an honor to be named to FORTUNE’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies for the fifth year in a row. This first place distinction reinforces and recognizes the innovation and drive of our nearly 80,000 employees globally. Their work is critical to the advancement of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients and populations around the world,” said IQVIA Chairman and CEO Ari Bousbib.

FORTUNE’s World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation. Since 1997, FORTUNE has identified, selected, and ranked the World’s Most Admired Companies, identifying the business practices that make these companies highly regarded among their peers.

Most Admired Company Survey Methodology

FORTUNE collaborated with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. They began with a universe of about 1,500 organizations comprising the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies from FORTUNE’s Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. The list was then winnowed to the highest-revenue companies within each industry, a total of 680 across 30 countries, and the top-rated companies were picked from that pool.

To determine the best-regarded companies spanning 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises within their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company must score in the top half of its industry peer group to be listed.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 77,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors, and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 830 M - -
Net income 2021 922 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 634 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 52,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47 206 M 47 206 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,18x
EV / Sales 2022 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 77 000
Free-Float 74,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 247,10 $
Average target price 304,59 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ari Bousbib Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald Earl Bruehlman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl Guenault Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
W. Richard Staub President-Research & Development Solutions
Kevin C. Knightly President-Technology & Commercial Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-12.42%47 206
MODERNA, INC.-31.99%70 037
LONZA GROUP AG-16.18%51 393
SEAGEN INC.-10.90%25 188
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-13.32%21 852
CELLTRION, INC.-23.74%17 459