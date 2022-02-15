IQVIA : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results; Raises Full-Year 2022 Profit Guidance - Form 8-K

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--February 15, 2022--IQVIA Holdings Inc. ("IQVIA") (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth-Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of $3,636 million increased 10.2 percent on a reported basis and 11.6 percent at constant currency, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Technology & Analytics Solutions (TAS) revenue of $1,496 million grew 5.0 percent on a reported basis and 6.6 percent at constant currency. Research & Development Solutions (R&DS) revenue of $1,944 million grew by 15.4 percent on a reported basis and by 16.3 percent at constant currency. Excluding the impact of pass throughs, R&DS revenue grew 17.1 percent year-over-year on a reported basis. Contract Sales & Medical Solutions (CSMS) revenue of $196 million grew by 3.7 percent on a reported basis and by 7.4 percent at constant currency.

R&DS contracted backlog, including reimbursed expenses, grew 10.2 percent year-over-year to $24.8 billion as of December 31, 2021. The company expects approximately $7.0 billion of this backlog to convert to revenue in the next twelve months. The fourth-quarter as-contracted net book-to-bill ratio was 1.36x excluding reimbursed expenses and 1.24x including reimbursed expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the as-contracted net book-to-bill ratio was 1.35x excluding reimbursed expenses and 1.34x including reimbursed expenses.

"We closed 2021 with an impressive quarter, delivering robust growth across all key financial metrics versus what was a strong fourth quarter of 2020," said Ari Bousbib, chairman and CEO of IQVIA. "We had a record year of net new business in R&DS, strong double-digit revenue growth for the year in both our R&DS and TAS segments, and a record year of free cash flow generation. We are now two-thirds of the way through our Vision 22 plan and are on a path to achieving or exceeding our targets. The outlook for our end markets remains favorable and we expect continued strong demand for our differentiated offerings in 2022. Looking beyond 2022 to the next phase of our growth, we are well positioned to achieve our ambitious 2025 targets."

Fourth-quarter GAAP net income was $318 million, representing an increase of 167.2 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.63, representing an increase of 167.2 percent year-over-year. Adjusted Net Income was $496 million, up 20.7% year-over-year, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share was $2.55, up 20.9 percent year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $828 million, up 12.7 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full-Year 2021 Operating Results

Revenue of $13,874 million for the full year of 2021 grew 22.1 percent on a reported basis and 21.1 percent at constant currency, compared to 2020. TAS revenue was $5,534 million, up 13.9 percent reported and 12.4 percent at constant currency. R&DS revenue was $7,556 million, up 31.2 percent on a reported basis and 30.4 percent at constant currency. CSMS revenue was $784 million, up 5.8 percent reported and 5.7 percent at constant currency.

For the full year of 2021, GAAP net income was $966 million, up 246.2 percent year-over-year, and GAAP diluted earnings per share was $4.95, up 246.2 percent year-over-year. Adjusted Net Income was $1,760 million, up 40.6 percent year-over-year, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share was $9.03, up 40.7 percent year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2021 was $3,022 million, up 26.8 percent year-over-year.

Financial Position

As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $1,366 million and debt was $12,125 million, resulting in net debt of $10,759 million. At the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, IQVIA's Net Leverage Ratio was 3.6x trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA. For the fourth quarter of 2021, Operating Cash Flow was $692 million and Free Cash Flow was $508 million. For the full year of 2021, Operating Cash Flow was $2,942 million and Free Cash Flow was $2,302 million.

Share Repurchase

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the company repurchased $174 million of its common stock, resulting in full year share repurchases of $395 million. IQVIA had $523 million of share repurchase authorization remaining as of December 31, 2021.

On February 10, 2022, the IQVIA board approved an increase of the share repurchase authorization by $2.0 billion, bringing the remaining authorization to just over $2.5 billion.

Full-Year 2022 Guidance

For the full year of 2022, the company is reaffirming the revenue guidance range of $14,700 million to $15,000 million provided at its Analyst and Investor Conference in November 2021, despite a $70 million revenue headwind from changes in foreign currency exchange rates since the issuance of the company's previous guidance. This revenue guidance implies revenue growth of 7.1% to 9.2% at constant currency and 6.0% to 8.1% on a reported basis. For the full year of 2022, the company is raising the Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS guidance ranges provided at its Analyst and Investor Conference in November 2021. The company now expects Adjusted EBITDA to be between $3,330 million and $3,405 million, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share to be between $9.95 and $10.25, representing growth of 10.2% to 12.7% and 10.2% to 13.5% on a reported basis, respectively.

First-Quarter 2022 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2022, the company expects revenue to be between $3,515 million and $3,575 million, representing growth of 4.8% to 6.6% at constant currency and 3.1% to 4.9% on a reported basis. The company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be between $800 million and $815 million, and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share to be between $2.40 and $2.46, representing growth of 7.5% to 9.5% and 10.1% to 12.8% on a reported basis, respectively.

All financial guidance assumes foreign currency exchange rates as of December 31, 2021 remain in effect for the forecast period.

Webcast & Conference Call Details

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility - enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 79,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA's insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

IQVIAFIN

Table 1 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (preliminary and unaudited)







Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 3,636 $ 3,298 $ 13,874 $ 11,359 Costs of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 2,364 2,172 9,233 7,500 Selling, general and administrative expenses 542 491 1,964 1,789 Depreciation and amortization 262 344 1,264 1,287 Restructuring costs 5 2 20 52 Income from operations 463 289 1,393 731 Interest income (2 ) (2 ) (6 ) (6 ) Interest expense 90 102 375 416 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1 1 26 13 Other income, net (2 ) (6 ) (130 ) (65 ) Income before income taxes and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 376 194 1,128 373 Income tax expense 59 63 163 72 Income before equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 317 131 965 301 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 1 (1 ) 6 7 Net income 318 130 971 308 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - (11 ) (5 ) (29 ) Net income attributable to IQVIA Holdings Inc. $ 318 $ 119 $ 966 $ 279 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 1.67 $ 0.62 $ 5.05 $ 1.46 Diluted $ 1.63 $ 0.61 $ 4.95 $ 1.43 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 190.8 191.5 191.4 191.3 Diluted 194.8 195.0 195.0 195.0

Table 2 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (preliminary and unaudited)



December 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,366 $ 1,814 Trade accounts receivable and unbilled services, net 2,551 2,410 Prepaid expenses 156 159 Income taxes receivable 58 56 Investments in debt, equity and other securities 111 88 Other current assets and receivables 521 563 Total current assets 4,763 5,090 Property and equipment, net 497 482 Operating lease right-of-use assets 406 471 Investments in debt, equity and other securities 76 78 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 88 84 Goodwill 13,301 12,654 Other identifiable intangibles, net 4,943 5,205 Deferred income taxes 124 114 Deposits and other assets 491 386 Total assets $ 24,689 $ 24,564 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,981 $ 2,813 Unearned income 1,825 1,252 Income taxes payable 137 102 Current portion of long-term debt 91 149 Other current liabilities 207 242 Total current liabilities 5,241 4,558 Long-term debt, less current portion 12,034 12,384 Deferred income taxes 410 338 Operating lease liabilities 313 371 Other liabilities 649 633 Total liabilities 18,647 18,284 Stockholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital, 400.0 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, $0.01 par value, 255.8 shares issued and 190.6 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 254.7 shares issued and 191.2 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 10,777 11,095 Retained earnings 2,243 1,277 Treasury stock, at cost, 65.2 and 63.5 shares as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (6,572 ) (6,166 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (406 ) (205 ) Equity attributable to IQVIA Holdings Inc.'s stockholders 6,042 6,001 Non-controlling interests - 279 Total stockholders' equity 6,042 6,280 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 24,689 $ 24,564

Table 3 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (preliminary and unaudited)



Year Ended (in millions) 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 971 $ 308 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,264 1,287 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 17 18 Stock-based compensation 170 95 Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates (6 ) (7 ) Gain on investments, net (16 ) (25 ) Benefit from deferred income taxes (138 ) (176 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled services (138 ) 255 Prepaid expenses and other assets (15 ) (146 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 244 253 Unearned income 591 180 Income taxes payable and other liabilities (2 ) (83 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,942 1,959 Investing activities: Acquisition of property, equipment and software (640 ) (616 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (1,458 ) (177 ) Purchases of marketable securities, net (10 ) (9 ) Investments in unconsolidated affiliates, net of payments received (5 ) 10 Proceeds from sale of (investments in) equity securities 5 (2 ) Other 5 (2 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,103 ) (796 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt 1,951 1,591 Payment of debt issuance costs (40 ) (33 ) Repayment of debt (2,091 ) (864 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 810 1,250 Repayment of revolving credit facility (600 ) (1,635 ) Payments related to employee stock option plans (59 ) (44 ) Repurchase of common stock (406 ) (447 ) Distributions to non-controlling interest, net - (13 ) Acquisition of Quest's non-controlling interest (758 ) - Contingent consideration and deferred purchase price payments (42 ) (22 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,235 ) (217 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash (52 ) 31 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (448 ) 977 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,814 837 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,366 $ 1,814

Table 4 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (preliminary and unaudited)







Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income Attributable to IQVIA Holdings Inc. $ 318 $ 119

$ 966 $ 279 Provision for income taxes 59 63

163 72 Depreciation and amortization 262 344

1,264 1,287 Interest expense, net 88 100

369 410 (Income) loss in unconsolidated affiliates (1 ) 1

(6 ) (7 ) Income from non-controlling interests - 11

5 29 Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments 3 -

3 1 Stock-based compensation 42 26

170 95 Other expense (income), net 12 12

(81 ) (23 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 1 1

26 13 Restructuring and related expenses 24 20

68 85 Acquisition related expenses 20 38

75 143 Adjusted EBITDA $ 828 $ 735

$ 3,022 $ 2,384

Table 5 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION (preliminary and unaudited)







Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income Attributable to IQVIA Holdings Inc. $ 318 $ 119 $ 966 $ 279 Provision for income taxes 59 63 163 72 Purchase accounting amortization (1) 138 242 833 933 (Income) loss in unconsolidated affiliates (1 ) 1 (6 ) (7 ) Income from non-controlling interests - 11 5 29 Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments 3 - 3 1 Stock-based compensation 42 26 170 95 Other expense (income), net 12 12 (81 ) (23 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 1 1 26 13 Restructuring and related expenses 24 20 68 85 Acquisition related expenses 20 38 75 143 Adjusted Pre Tax Income $ 616 $ 533 $ 2,222 $ 1,620 Adjusted tax expense (120 ) (107 ) (453 ) (330 ) Income from non-controlling interests - (11 ) (5 ) (29 ) Minority interest effect in non-GAAP adjustments (2) - (4 ) (4 ) (9 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 496 $ 411 $ 1,760 $ 1,252 Adjusted earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 2.60 $ 2.15 $ 9.20 $ 6.54 Diluted $ 2.55 $ 2.11 $ 9.03 $ 6.42 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 190.8 191.5 191.4 191.3 Diluted 194.8 195.0 195.0 195.0

(1) Reflects all the amortization of acquired intangible assets. (2) Reflects the portion of Q2 Solutions' after-tax non-GAAP adjustments attributable to the minority interest partner.

Table 6 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (preliminary and unaudited)







Three Months

Ended

December 31, Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2021 2021 Net Cash provided by Operating Activities $ 692 $ 2,942 Acquisition of property, equipment and software (184 ) (640 ) Free Cash Flow $ 508 $ 2,302