IQVIA and Clalit Health Services partner to advance research by launching the first Prime Site in Israel

IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, today announced a long-term collaboration with Clalit, the largest health services organization in Israel, to launch the first Prime Site in the country.

The collaboration combines IQVIA and Clalit’s capabilities in clinical trial delivery, real-world research, data and genomics. Clalit operates a network of 14 hospitals and over 1600 primary care clinics. The health services organization provides full therapeutic coverage with significant expertise in, but not limited to, oncology, pediatric rare disease, and genomics. With this combined expertise, the collaboration will allow for focus on the future of innovation, including precision medicine and the delivery of data driven trials.

“IQVIA is excited to launch its first Prime Site in Israel with such an innovative and well-established healthcare organization as Clalit,” said Alistair Grenfell, President, Europe, Middle East, Africa and South Asia, IQVIA. “The work done through this collaboration will transform healthcare and pharmaceutical research for Israel and the world, ultimately improving outcomes for patients.”

With IQVIA’s Connected Intelligence™ and Clalit’s mission to turn electronic medical records based data insights into improved policy and better healthcare, the collaboration ensures IQVIA can deliver on pharma interest in Israel as a premier destination for research and innovation. The Prime Site also ensures IQVIA can deliver an in-country solution to Israel pharma and biotech companies.

"As the largest health organization in Israel, Clalit will now leverage its Prime Site designation to allow our patients access to the most advanced therapies being developed,” said Mr. Eli Cohen, Acting General Director, Clalit Health Services. “We are thrilled to collaborate with IQVIA and increase their ability to do innovative healthcare research in Israel. Through utilization of data and strategic delivery of research and care, our work together will help unlock further understanding of pharmaceutical and healthcare developments in the real-world,” he added.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 83,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

About Clalit Health Services

Clalit, the largest and leading payer-provider health organization in Israel, provides life-long inpatient and outpatient integrated medical services to more than 52% of the Israeli population. With over 1600 outpatient clinics throughout the country, 14 public hospitals, and an a wide variety of services through subsidiary companies - Clalit Smile dental clinics, Clalit Aesthetics, Clalit Complementary Medicine, and 'Mor' Medical Institutes and Services. As in innovation-driven organization, Clalit is globally recognized as forerunner in digital health and data-driven research and innovation hub, with special focus on proactive preventive care and illness promoting healthy lifestyle, with state-of-the-art services provided throughout the country - anywhere, anytime.

For more information: www.clalit.co.il

