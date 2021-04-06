Log in
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.

(IQV)
IQVIA : to Announce First-Quarter 2021 Results on April 22, 2021

04/06/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE:IQV) will announce its first-quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The IQVIA management team will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that date. The earnings release and accompanying financial information will be posted on the IQVIA Investor Relations website at http://ir.iqvia.com.

To listen to the event and view the presentation slides via webcast, join from the IQVIA Investor Relations website at http://ir.iqvia.com. To participate in the conference call, interested parties must register in advance by clicking on this link. Following registration, participants will receive a confirmation email containing details on how to join the conference call, including the dial-in and a unique passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the live event, registered participants connect to the call using the information provided in the confirmation email and will be placed directly into the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. To access the webcast recording, visit http://ir.iqvia.com.

About IQVIA
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 70,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behavior and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 770 M - -
Net income 2021 641 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 369 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 60,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38 424 M 38 424 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,82x
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 70 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Technical analysis trends IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 217,45 $
Last Close Price 200,37 $
Spread / Highest target 18,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ari Bousbib Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald Earl Bruehlman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl Guenault Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
W. Richard Staub President-Research & Development Solutions
Kevin C. Knightly President-Technology & Commercial Solutions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.11.83%38 424
MODERNA, INC.24.35%52 032
LONZA GROUP AG-5.77%42 546
CELLTRION, INC.-14.21%37 378
SEAGEN INC.-17.93%26 059
HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD-6.45%19 667
