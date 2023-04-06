Advanced search
    IQV   US46266C1053

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.

(IQV)
04:03:32 2023-04-06 pm EDT
195.83 USD   -0.64%
IQVIA to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Results on April 27, 2023
BU
04/04Transcript : IQVIA Holdings Inc. - Special Call
CI
04/04Barclays Adjusts IQVIA Price Target to $230 From $260, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
IQVIA to Announce First-Quarter 2023 Results on April 27, 2023

04/06/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
IQVIA Holdings Inc. (“IQVIA”) (NYSE:IQV) will announce its first-quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The IQVIA management team will also host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that same day. The earnings release and accompanying financial information will be posted on the IQVIA Investor Relations website at http://ir.iqvia.com.

To listen to the event and view the presentation slides via webcast, join from the IQVIA Investor Relations website at http://ir.iqvia.com. To participate in the conference call, interested parties must register in advance by clicking on this link. Following registration, participants will receive a confirmation email containing details on how to join the conference call, including the dial-in and a unique passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the live event, registered participants can connect to the call using the information provided in the confirmation email and will be placed directly into the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. To access the webcast recording, visit http://ir.iqvia.com.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 86,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors, and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

IQVIAFIN


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 15 254 M - -
Net income 2023 1 301 M - -
Net Debt 2023 10 267 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 36 604 M 36 604 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,07x
EV / Sales 2024 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 86 000
Free-Float 71,8%
Managers and Directors
Ari Bousbib Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ronald Earl Bruehlman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Karl Guenault Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey A. Spaeder Chief Medical & Scientific Officer
Costa Panagos President-Research & Development Solutions
