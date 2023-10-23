Sanofi to use IQVIA’s CRM platform to maximize customer interactions and innovate in the retail channel

IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV), a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical and broader life sciences industry, today announced that Sanofi will use the IQVIA OCE platform in select countries across Africa and the Middle East.

IQVIA OCE is a next-generation life sciences commercial platform that connects all customer-facing functions to deliver more personalized and optimized customer experiences. OCE delivers best-in-class CRM for life science companies that is built and maintained on the latest Salesforce technology. Powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™, OCE accelerates decision making with greater accuracy and scale through embedded intelligence providing real-time contextual insights, AI-driven recommendations, and predictive outcomes.

“Sanofi Consumer Healthcare has been using IQVIA in many markets to support our HCP engagement. OCE comes as the natural solution to accelerate our omnichannel strategy to interact with our Customers and Healthcare partners," says Micah Naidoo, Head for Africa, Middle East & Turkey, Consumer Healthcare, Sanofi.

“IQVIA has a longstanding relationship with Sanofi, and we are delighted to provide our OCE platform for their advanced customer engagement needs,” said Peter Lane, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Africa, Middle East and South Asia, IQVIA. “OCE will help Sanofi’s Consumer Healthcare Global Business Unit deliver a more orchestrated customer experience for its business, optimizing engagement across all personal and digital channels.”

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ delivers powerful insights with speed and agility — enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 87,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231023209694/en/