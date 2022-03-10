Log in
    IQX   AU000000IQX4

IQX LIMITED

(IQX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

IQX : seeks Voluntary Administration today to restructure

03/10/2022 | 05:08pm EST
March 10, 2022

Announcements

National Stock Exchange of Australia

1 Bligh Street

Sydney NSW 2000

IQX Limited seeks Voluntary Administration today to restructure

IQX Limited (Administrators appointed) (NSX: IQX) (the Company) has entered voluntary administration, with the Company's Board of Directors today appointing Mark Robinson, Antony Resnick, and Riad Tayeh of de Vries Tayeh as joint and several voluntary administrators (Administrators) pursuant to section 436A of the Corporations Act 2001.

The company is working with the administrators to maximise the outcome for all stakeholders of the Company.

As shareholders are generally unable to transfer their shares during the administration of the Company, the Administrators have requested that trading in the Company's shares on NSX remain suspended during the administration period.

The administrators will provide updates on the administration by way of announcements to the NSX in due course.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Administrators.

The contact at the Administrators' office is:

Antony Resnick

Email: resnick@dvtgroup.com.au

telephone: 02 9333 3333

Disclaimer

IQX Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:04:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3,83 M 2,82 M 2,82 M
Net income 2021 -23,1 M -17,0 M -17,0 M
Net Debt 2021 5,98 M 4,40 M 4,40 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56,2 M 41,3 M 41,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales 2021 9,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart IQX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
iQX Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Syrmalis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kosmas Dimitriou Chairman
John Stratilas Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Buchanan Simpson Non-Executive Director
Ronald Hollands Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IQX LIMITED0.00%41
MODERNA, INC.-43.90%57 405
LONZA GROUP AG-19.49%49 229
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-22.30%41 850
SEAGEN INC.-9.15%25 792
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-4.33%19 502