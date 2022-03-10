IQX : seeks Voluntary Administration today to restructure

March 10, 2022

Announcements

National Stock Exchange of Australia

1 Bligh Street

Sydney NSW 2000

IQX Limited seeks Voluntary Administration today to restructure

IQX Limited (Administrators appointed) (NSX: IQX) (the Company) has entered voluntary administration, with the Company's Board of Directors today appointing Mark Robinson, Antony Resnick, and Riad Tayeh of de Vries Tayeh as joint and several voluntary administrators (Administrators) pursuant to section 436A of the Corporations Act 2001.

The company is working with the administrators to maximise the outcome for all stakeholders of the Company.

As shareholders are generally unable to transfer their shares during the administration of the Company, the Administrators have requested that trading in the Company's shares on NSX remain suspended during the administration period.

The administrators will provide updates on the administration by way of announcements to the NSX in due course.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Administrators.

The contact at the Administrators' office is:

Antony Resnick

Email: resnick@dvtgroup.com.au

telephone: 02 9333 3333