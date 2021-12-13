Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  IQX Limited
  News
  Summary
    IQX   AU000000IQX4

IQX LIMITED

(IQX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 08/10
0.13 AUD   +85.71%
12/12IQX : FDA Breakthrough Devices Designation application to fast track rapid saliva glucose testing
PU
11/24IQX : Initial Director's Interest-Vincenzo Milazzo
PU
11/24IQX : Final Director's Interest-John Stratilas
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

iQX : Appointment/Resignation of Company Secretary

12/13/2021 | 01:06am EST
December 13, 2021

Announcements

National Stock Exchange of Australia

1 Bligh Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Appointment / Resignation of Company Secretary

In accordance with NSX Listing Rules 6.17(4) in Section IIA and Listing Rule 6.15(4) in Section IIB, iQX Limited (NSX:IQX) announces the following changes to its Company Secretary:

Appointment of Company Secretary

iQX Limited is pleased to announce that Mr. Kosmas Dimitriou has been appointed as Company Secretary, effective December 13, 2021. Kosmas brings his experience and qualifications in directorships, accounting, tax and wealth management to iQX Limited.

Resignation of Company Secretary

Mr. Ron Hollands has submitted his resignation as Company Secretary effective December 13, 2021. The Board of Directors extends its gratitude to Ron for his valued contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

For and on behalf of the Board of iQX Limited.

George Syrmalis

Director

Disclaimer

IQX Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 06:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
