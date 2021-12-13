iQX : Appointment/Resignation of Company Secretary

December 13, 2021

Announcements

National Stock Exchange of Australia

1 Bligh Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Appointment / Resignation of Company Secretary

In accordance with NSX Listing Rules 6.17(4) in Section IIA and Listing Rule 6.15(4) in Section IIB, iQX Limited (NSX:IQX) announces the following changes to its Company Secretary:

Appointment of Company Secretary

iQX Limited is pleased to announce that Mr. Kosmas Dimitriou has been appointed as Company Secretary, effective December 13, 2021. Kosmas brings his experience and qualifications in directorships, accounting, tax and wealth management to iQX Limited.

Resignation of Company Secretary

Mr. Ron Hollands has submitted his resignation as Company Secretary effective December 13, 2021. The Board of Directors extends its gratitude to Ron for his valued contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

For and on behalf of the Board of iQX Limited.

George Syrmalis

Director