  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  IQX Limited
  News
  Summary
    IQX   AU000000IQX4

IQX LIMITED

(IQX)
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED  -  2021-08-09
0.1300 AUD   +85.71%
iQX : Execution Of Deed Of Company Arrangement

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
5 August 2022

CONTACT NUMBER:

CONTACT NAME:

02 9633 3333 Luke Coppin

NSX ANNOUNCEMENT

IQX Limited

(Subject to Deed of Company Arrangement)

A.C.N 155 518 380

("the Company")

EXECUTION OF DEED OF COMPANY ARRANGEMENT

Mark Robinson, Antony Resnick and Riad Tayeh were appointed Joint and Several Administrators of the above company on 10 March 2022.

Creditors resolved to accept the proposed Deed of Company Arrangement (DOCA) at the meeting of creditors held on 12 July 2022.

On 2 August 2022 the proposed DOCA was executed and Mark Robinson and Antony Resnick were appointed joint and several Deed Administrators of the Company.

Should members have any questions about the external administration they may contact my office by email on iqgroup@dvtgroup.com.au or by telephone on (02) 9633 3333.

Yours faithfully

IQX Limited (Subject to Deed of Company Arrangement)

A.C.N 155 518 380

Mark Robinson

Joint & Several Deed Administrator

Disclaimer

IQX Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 3,83 M - -
Net income 2021 -23,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5,98 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56,2 M 39,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 20,5x
EV / Sales 2021 9,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart IQX LIMITED
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Syrmalis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kosmas Dimitriou Chairman & Secretary
Peter Buchanan Simpson Non-Executive Director
Vincenzo Milazzo Director
