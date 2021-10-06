Log in
    RANI3   BRRANIACNOR5

IRANI PAPEL E EMBALAGEM S.A.

(RANI3)
Irani Papel e Embalagem S A : Notice to the Market of 10.05.2021

10/06/2021 | 03:57pm EDT
IRANI PAPEL E EMBALAGEM S.A.

CNPJ No 92.791.243/0001-03 NIRE No 43300002799 PUBLICLY HELD COMPANY

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

IRANI PAPEL E EMBALAGEM S.A. ("Company"), acoording to CVM Circular Letter No. 7/2020 of 08.26.2020, through its Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations, notifies the shareholders and the market about the "Irani Investor Day 2021" wich will be held on October 7, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. The event will be in fully digital format and with simultaneous translation via Zoom access, , in which the Company's CEO Sérgio Luiz Cotrim Ribas, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Odivan Carlos Cargnin, Paper and Forestry Business Officer Henrique Zugman, Packaging Business Officer Lindomar Lima de Souza, and People, Strategy and Management Officer Fabiano Alves de Oliveira will partake. The transmission will also be carried out through the Company's official Youtube channel: @IraniOficial.

To sign up for the event, click the following link: Irani Investor Day 2021

Porto Alegre/RS, October 5, 2021.

IRANI PAPEL E EMBALAGEM S.A.

Odivan Carlos Cargnin

Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Irani Papel e Embalagem SA published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 19:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
