Irani Papel e Embalagem S A : Integrated Report 2020

Life, first. This, our fundamental corporate value, made even more sense and guided our actions throughout 2020. As a nimble response to the year's challenges, we set up a crisis committee to provide the necessary guidelines to combat Covid-19. Among the many initiatives, we monitored all suspected and confirmed cases of the disease among our employees, instituted health and safety measures in all business units, and supported external initiatives through investments totaling approximately R$ 1 million. We are part of an essential chain, as is a large part of our customer portfolio in the packaging paper and corrugated cartonboard packaging business. Added

to the growing demand for packaging for delivery, e-commerce and export sectors, our operations remained fully ramped up and strong. In a year of uncertainties, our teams amassed significant achievements. We recorded 75 productivity records throughout the year, our Net Revenue reached a mark of over R$ 1 billion, representing growth of almost 15% compared to 2019, and net income vaulted to over 250% compared to 2019, reaching the mark of R$ 92,761 thousand. We conducted a successful public offering of common shares, raising R$ 405 million. This operation was fundamental for the launch of the Gaia Platform, our robust expansion plan estimated at R$ 1.2 billion,