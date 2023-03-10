AGM - Distance Voting Ballot - Annual General Meeting of 04/11/2023 at 04:00 p.m.

Last update: 03/10/2023
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Annual General Meeting (AGM) - IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. to be held on 04/11/2023
Shareholder's Name
Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF
E-mail
Instructions on how to cast your vote
This Distance Voting Ballot ("Ballot") refers to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A. ("Company") to be held on April 11, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. ("Meeting") shall be completed in the event the shareholder elect to exercise his voting right remotely, pursuant to article 121, sole paragraph, of Law 6,404/1976 ("Corporations' Law") and CVM Resolution No. 81, of 2022 ("RCVM 81"). In order to validate this form, the shareholder, his legal representative or his attorney in fact shall: (i) complete all fields; and (ii) initial all pages and execute the last page of this form Instructions for sending your ballot,
In a strictly exceptional manner, the Company will not require signature, notarization and apostille of the signatories to this ballot, each shareholder being responsible for its veracity and integrity.
The deadline for submitting this Bulletin through service providers or directly to the Company is April 04, 2023.
Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider
The voting instructions to this shareholder meeting shall be delivered until April 04, 2023, by means of the following alternatives:
Alternative 1 - Delivery to the Custodian:
In this case, the shareholder shall deliver the vote form to the custodian, subject to the proceedings and the documents requested by the relevant custodian.
Alternative 2 - Delivery to the Bookkeeper:
Shareholders with bookkeeped shares may exercise remote voting through the bookkeeping agent. Voting instructions shall be carried out through the Itaú Digital Meeting website. To vote through the website, it is necessary to register and have a digital certificate. Information about registration and the step-by-step process for issuing the digital certificate is described on the
website (https://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/home/assembleia- digital).
Alternative 3 - Delivery to the Company:
In this case, the shareholder shall deliver this vote form duly completed, initialed in all its pages and executed, with certified signatures, either in electronic copy to the e-mail below, or in its original counterpart to the Company's address below informed:
In any case, the certified documents to be delivered at the Company, either in PDF or in hard copies, together with the Ballot is the following:
-
for individuals: ID and Brazilian Taxpayer number (CPF);
-
For entities: (i) ID and Brazilian Taxpayer number (CPF) of the legal representative*; (ii) Organizational documents or Bylaws or Articles of Association, minutes of appointment of the Board of Directors (if applicable) and minutes of appointment of the Executive Officers Board, which demonstrate the appointment of the legal representative attending to the meeting; and
-
For Investment Funds: Bylaws of the Fund and Bylaws or Articles of Association of the management of the Fund, as well as minutes of appointment the legal representatives attending to the meeting.
-
Accepted identity document: RG, RNE, CNH, Passport and officially recognized professional registration card;
-
For investment funds, manager and / or administrator documents, subject to the voting policy.
Exceptionally, it will not be required that corporate documents and representation of legal entities and investment funds drawn up in a foreign language be translated into Portuguese or registered in the Registry of Titles and Documents.
The Company also stresses that, in a strictly exceptional manner, it will accept that the referred documents are presented without certified signature or certified copy, with each shareholder being responsible for their veracity and integrity.
If the electronic or physical documentation listed above is not received by the Company by April 04, 2023, inclusive, the IRB will notify the shareholder that the votes cast via the Bulletin will be
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Annual General Meeting (AGM) - IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. to be held on 04/11/2023
disregarded.
If the shareholder, after transmitting the voting instruction or sending the Ballot, chooses to attend the Meeting (in person or represented by an attorney-in-fact), the remote voting instruction may be disregarded upon request to vote in person.
Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.
POSTAL ADDRESS:
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Avenida Marechal Câmara 171, 5th floor Castelo, Rio de Janeiro / RJ
Zip Code 20020-901
ELECTRONIC ADDRESS:
gri@irbre.com
Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number
Shareholders with bookkeeped shares may exercise remote voting through the bookkeeping agent. Voting instructions shall be carried out through the Itaú Digital Meeting website. To vote through the website, it is necessary to register and have a digital certificate. Information about registration and the step-by-step process for issuing the digital certificate is described on the
website (https://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/home/assembleia- digital).
ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A.
Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, No. 3.500, 3th floor - São Paulo Shaholders' attendance:
3003-9285 (capital cities and e metropolitan zones)
0800 7209285 (other locations)
The attendance session is limited to business days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. E-mail:atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br
Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: IRBR3]
1. To approve the Company's Management accounts of the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: IRBR3]
2. To approve the Audited Financial Statements of the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2022, jointly with the annual report of the management and the opinion from the independent auditors, the Audit Committee and the Fiscal Council of the Company.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: IRBR3]
3. Do you want to set the number of members of the Board of Directors for the next term of office in eight (8) effective members and one (1) alternate member?
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: IRBR3]
4. Do you wish to request the cumulative voting for the election of the board of directors, under the terms of art. 141 of Law 6,404, of 1976? (If the shareholder chooses "no" or "abstain", his/her shares will not be computed for the request of the cumulative voting request).
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Annual General Meeting (AGM) - IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. to be held on 04/11/2023
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: IRBR3]
Election of the board of directors by single group of candidates
Chapa da Administração
Antonio Francisco de Lima Neto, como membro titular (Independente)
Bruno Camara Soter da Silveira, como membro titular (Independente)
Cibele Castro, como membro titular (Independente)
Henrique José Fernandes Luz, como membro titular (Independente)
Israel Aron Zylberman, como membro titular (Independente)
Ivan Gonçalves Passos, como membro titular (Independente)
Wilson Toneto, como membro titular
5. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate (the votes indicated in this section will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place). - Chapa da Administração
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
6. If one of the candidates that composes your chosen slate leaves it, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred on the same slate?
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
7. In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed among the members of the slate that you´ve chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the "approve" answer type for specific candidates among those listed below, their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.]
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
8. View of all the candidates that compose the slate to indicate the cumulative voting distribution.
|
Antonio Francisco de Lima Neto, como membro titular (Independente)
|
[
|
] Approve
|
[
|
] Reject
|
[
|
] Abstain
|
/ [
|
] %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bruno Camara Soter da Silveira, como membro titular (Independente)
|
[
|
] Approve
|
[
|
] Reject
|
[
|
] Abstain
|
/ [
|
] %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cibele Castro, como membro titular (Independente) [
|
] Approve
|
[
|
] Reject
|
[
|
] Abstain
|
/
|
[
|
] %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Henrique José Fernandes Luz, como membro titular (Independente) [
|
] Approve [
|
] Reject
|
[
|
] Abstain / [
|
] %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Israel Aron Zylberman, como membro titular (Independente) [
|
] Approve
|
[
|
] Reject [
|
]
|
|
|
Abstain / [
|
] %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ivan Gonçalves Passos, como membro titular (Independente) [
|
|
] Approve [
|
|
] Reject
|
[
|
]
|
|
Abstain / [
|
] %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wilson Toneto, como membro titular [ ] Approve [
|
] Reject
|
[
|
] Abstain
|
/
|
[
|
] %
|
|
|
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Annual General Meeting (AGM) - IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. to be held on 04/11/2023
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: IRBR3]
9. Do you want to set the number of members of the Fiscal Council for the next term of office in three (3) effective members and three (3) alternate members?
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: IRBR3]
Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates
Chapa da Administração
Leonardo de Paiva Rocha (Efetivo) / Clodomir Felix Fialho Cachem Junior (Suplente)
Daniel Carlos Dominguez Massola (Efetivo) / Edson Georges Nassar (Suplente)
10. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate. - Chapa da Administração
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
11. If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law 6404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred to the same slate? -
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
[Eligible tickers in this resolution: IRBR3]
12. In the event of second call notice of this Meeting, the vote instructions contained in this ballot may also be considered for the Meeting installed by second call?
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
City :__________________________________________________________________________
Date :__________________________________________________________________________
Signature :_____________________________________________________________________
Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________
Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________