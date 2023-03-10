Advanced search
    IRBR3   BRIRBRACNOR4

IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

(IRBR3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:48 2023-03-10 pm EST
20.09 BRL   -2.90%
03/10Egm - Distance Voting Ballot - Extraordinary General Meeting Of 04/11/2023 At 04 : 00 p.m.
PU
03/10Agm - Distance Voting Ballot - Annual General Meeting Of 04/11/2023 At 04 : 00 p.m.
PU
03/10Irb Brasil Resseguros S A : Daniel Castillo completes a month ahead of the IRB Brasil RE underwriting
PU
EGM - Distance Voting Ballot - Extraordinary General Meeting of 04/11/2023 at 04:00 p.m.

03/10/2023 | 10:46pm EST
Last update: 03/10/2023

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. to be held on

04/11/2023

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This Distance Voting Ballot ("Ballot") refers to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A. ("Company") to be held on April 11, 2023, at 4 p.m. ("Meeting") shall be completed in the event the shareholder elect to exercise his voting right remotely, pursuant to article 121, sole paragraph, of Law 6,404/1976 ("Corporations' Law") and CVM Resolution No. 81, of 2022 ("RCVM 81"). In order to validate this form, the shareholder, his legal representative or his attorney in fact shall: (i) complete all fields; and (ii) initial all pages and execute the last page of this form Instructions for sending your ballot,

In a strictly exceptional manner, the Company will not require signature, notarization and apostille of the signatories to this ballot, each shareholder being responsible for its veracity and integrity.

The deadline for submitting this Bulletin through service providers or directly to the Company is April 04, 2023.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The voting instructions to this shareholder meeting shall be delivered until April 04, 2023, by means of the following alternatives:

Alternative 1 - Delivery to the Custodian:

In this case, the shareholder shall deliver the vote form to the custodian, subject to the proceedings and the documents requested by the relevant custodian.

Alternative 2 - Delivery to the Bookkeeper:

Shareholders with bookkeeped shares may exercise remote voting through the bookkeeping agent. Voting instructions shall be carried out through the Itaú Digital Meeting website. To vote through the website, it is necessary to register and have a digital certificate. Information about registration and the step-by-step process for issuing the digital certificate is described on the

website: (https://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/home/assembleia- digital)

Alternative 3 - Delivery to the Company:

In this case, the shareholder shall deliver this vote form duly completed, initialed in all its pages and executed, with certified signatures, either in electronic copy to the e-mail below, or in its original counterpart to the Company's address below informed:

In any case, the certified documents to be delivered at the Company, either in PDF or in hard copies, together with the Ballot is the following:

  • for individuals: ID and Brazilian Taxpayer number (CPF);
  • For entities: (i) ID and Brazilian Taxpayer number (CPF) of the legal representative*; (ii) Organizational documents or Bylaws or Articles of Association, minutes of appointment of the Board of Directors (if applicable) and minutes of appointment of the Executive Officers Board, which demonstrate the appointment of the legal representative attending to the meeting; and
  • For Investment Funds: Bylaws of the Fund and Bylaws or Articles of Association of the management of the Fund, as well as minutes of appointment the legal representatives attending to the meeting.
  • Accepted identity document: RG, RNE, CNH, Passport and officially recognized professional registration card;
  • For investment funds, manager and / or administrator documents, subject to the voting policy.

Exceptionally, it will not be required that corporate documents and representation of legal entities and investment funds drawn up in a foreign language be translated into Portuguese or registered in the Registry of Titles and Documents.

The Company also stresses that, in a strictly exceptional manner, it will accept that the referred documents are presented without certified signature or certified copy, with each shareholder being responsible for their veracity and integrity.

If the electronic or physical documentation listed above is not received by the Company by April

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. to be held on

04/11/2023

04, 2023, inclusive, the IRB will notify the shareholder that the votes cast via the Bulletin will be disregarded.

If the shareholder, after transmitting the voting instruction or sending the Ballot, chooses to attend the Meeting (in person or represented by an attorney-in-fact), the remote voting instruction may be disregarded upon request to vote in person.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

POSTAL ADDRESS:

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Avenida Marechal Câmara 171, 5th floor Castelo, Rio de Janeiro / RJ

Zip Code 20020-901

ELECTRONIC ADDRESS:

gri@irbre.com

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Shareholders with bookkeeped shares may exercise remote voting through the bookkeeping agent. Voting instructions shall be carried out through the Itaú Digital Meeting website. To vote through the website, it is necessary to register and have a digital certificate. Information about registration and the step-by-step process for issuing the digital certificate is described on the

website: (https://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/home/assembleia- digital)

ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A.

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, No. 3.500, 3th floor - São Paulo Shaholders' attendance:

3003-9285 (capital cities and e metropolitan zones)

0800 7209285 (other locations)

The attendance session is limited to business days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. E-mail:atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: IRBR3]

1. To set the limit of the annual global compensation of the Management and the members of the Fiscal Council of the Company, for the period ranging from April 2023 to March 2024, according to the Management Proposal of the Meeting.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: IRBR3]

2. Amend Article 1, paragraph 1, of the bylaws of the Company, according to the Management Proposal of the Meeting.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: IRBR3]

3. In the event of second call notice of this Meeting, the vote instructions contained in this ballot may also be considered for the meeting installed by second call?

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. to be held on

04/11/2023

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 11 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2023 03:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 237 M 1 012 M 1 012 M
Net income 2022 -718 M -139 M -139 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,03x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 644 M 318 M 318 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 457
Free-Float 72,1%
