EGM - Distance Voting Ballot - Extraordinary General Meeting of 04/11/2023 at 04:00 p.m.

Last update: 03/10/2023

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. to be held on

04/11/2023

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This Distance Voting Ballot ("Ballot") refers to the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A. ("Company") to be held on April 11, 2023, at 4 p.m. ("Meeting") shall be completed in the event the shareholder elect to exercise his voting right remotely, pursuant to article 121, sole paragraph, of Law 6,404/1976 ("Corporations' Law") and CVM Resolution No. 81, of 2022 ("RCVM 81"). In order to validate this form, the shareholder, his legal representative or his attorney in fact shall: (i) complete all fields; and (ii) initial all pages and execute the last page of this form Instructions for sending your ballot,

In a strictly exceptional manner, the Company will not require signature, notarization and apostille of the signatories to this ballot, each shareholder being responsible for its veracity and integrity.

The deadline for submitting this Bulletin through service providers or directly to the Company is April 04, 2023.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The voting instructions to this shareholder meeting shall be delivered until April 04, 2023, by means of the following alternatives:

Alternative 1 - Delivery to the Custodian:

In this case, the shareholder shall deliver the vote form to the custodian, subject to the proceedings and the documents requested by the relevant custodian.

Alternative 2 - Delivery to the Bookkeeper:

Shareholders with bookkeeped shares may exercise remote voting through the bookkeeping agent. Voting instructions shall be carried out through the Itaú Digital Meeting website. To vote through the website, it is necessary to register and have a digital certificate. Information about registration and the step-by-step process for issuing the digital certificate is described on the

website: (https://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/home/assembleia- digital)

Alternative 3 - Delivery to the Company:

In this case, the shareholder shall deliver this vote form duly completed, initialed in all its pages and executed, with certified signatures, either in electronic copy to the e-mail below, or in its original counterpart to the Company's address below informed:

In any case, the certified documents to be delivered at the Company, either in PDF or in hard copies, together with the Ballot is the following:

for individuals: ID and Brazilian Taxpayer number (CPF);

For entities: (i) ID and Brazilian Taxpayer number (CPF) of the legal representative*; (ii) Organizational documents or Bylaws or Articles of Association, minutes of appointment of the Board of Directors (if applicable) and minutes of appointment of the Executive Officers Board, which demonstrate the appointment of the legal representative attending to the meeting; and

For Investment Funds: Bylaws of the Fund and Bylaws or Articles of Association of the management of the Fund, as well as minutes of appointment the legal representatives attending to the meeting.

Accepted identity document: RG, RNE, CNH, Passport and officially recognized professional registration card;

For investment funds, manager and / or administrator documents, subject to the voting policy.

Exceptionally, it will not be required that corporate documents and representation of legal entities and investment funds drawn up in a foreign language be translated into Portuguese or registered in the Registry of Titles and Documents.

The Company also stresses that, in a strictly exceptional manner, it will accept that the referred documents are presented without certified signature or certified copy, with each shareholder being responsible for their veracity and integrity.

If the electronic or physical documentation listed above is not received by the Company by April