IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : AGE - Mapa consolidado de voto a distância
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
CNPJ: 33.376.989/0001-91
Assembleia Geral Extraordinária a realizar em 20/04/2023
Mapa Consolidado de Voto a Distância
Pauta 1
Alterar o art. 1°, §1º, do estatuto social da Companhia, nos termos da Proposta da Administração da Assembleia.
Opção
QUORUM
A - Aprovar
B - Rejeitar
C - Abster-se
Ações
9.586.230
9.586.230
0
0
