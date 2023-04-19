Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRBR3   BRIRBRACNOR4

IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

(IRBR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:34 2023-04-19 pm EDT
24.45 BRL   -2.51%
05:34pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : AGE - Mapa consolidado de voto a distância
PU
04/18Irb Brasil Resseguros S A : AGE - Mapa do Escriturador
PU
04/03Irb Brasil Resseguros S A : Insurance Market earns R$ 14.9 billion in january, an increase of 18.3%
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : AGE - Mapa consolidado de voto a distância

04/19/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

CNPJ: 33.376.989/0001-91

Assembleia Geral Extraordinária a realizar em 20/04/2023

Mapa Consolidado de Voto a Distância

Pauta 1

Alterar o art. 1°, §1º, do estatuto social da Companhia, nos termos da Proposta da Administração da Assembleia.

Opção

QUORUM

A - Aprovar

B - Rejeitar

C - Abster-se

Ações

9.586.230

9.586.230

0

0

Pág 1/1

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 352 M 1 061 M 1 061 M
Net income 2023 217 M 43,0 M 43,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,57x
Yield 2023 2,60%
Capitalization 2 053 M 407 M 407 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,38x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 432
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Duration : Period :
IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 25,08 BRL
Average target price 34,57 BRL
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcos Pessoa de Queiroz Falcão Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Antonio Cassio dos Santos Chairman & President
Wilson Toneto Chief Operations & Technical Officer
Carlos André Guerra Barreiros Chief Legal, Compliance & Risk Officer
Henrique José Fernandes Luz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-2.79%413
MUNICH RE8.29%49 684
HANNOVER RE-1.97%24 047
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.11.59%14 474
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.9.87%8 971
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED18.22%1 007
