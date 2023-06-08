IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Antonio Cassio is indicated to be the new chairperson of IRB Brasil RE's Board of Directors

​The economist Antonio Cassio dos Santos was indicated today as the new chairperson of IRB Brasil RE's Board of Directors. Grupo Generali's Americas and Southern Europe CEO for the last five years, the executive had his name indicated by the Federal Government of Brazil, as he has a prerogative for holding the company's golden share. The effective election will be formalized through an Extraordinary general Meeting to be called on the next days by IRB, based on the rules on its Articles of Incorporation and the laws.





"It is really an inspiring challenge to work in a company leader in the reinsurance sector in Latin America, expanding its activities in Brazil and abroad", says Antonio Cassio, who adds: "I hope to contribute to the development of the strategic vision and the mechanisms for improving the governance and transparence in the company. The aim is broadening the value generation of IRB Brasil RE to its customers, shareholder, investors, employees and other publics."

"We are very happy with Antonio Cassio indication, an executive acknowledged by the market as one of the greatest names in Brazilian and the world's insurance sector", says the acting chairperson of IRB Brasil RE's Board of Directors, Pedro Guimarães. "I want to highlight how thankful we are to Generali, which understood the option made by the executive and showed great agility in releasing him to take this new challenge."

Antonio Cassio has worked for more than 30 years in the insurance sector. Before Generali, he was the insurer Zurich's regional president and Latin America CEO and Grupo Mapfre Brasil Seguros' president and CEO, in addition to having been Grupo Allianz's CFO (Ras Brasil).

He has an MBA from Vanderbilt University, in Tennessee (USA), as well as from IBMEC-SP. He is an expert on Latin-American Studies graduated from the business school of Vanderbilt University, also having a post-master degree on Global Business from IESE Madrid.

Elected four times "Executivo de Valor" [Valued Executive] as best CEO in the sector by Jornal Valor Econômico, Antonio Cassio is also considered one of the five most influencing in Latin America in the insurance sector by Insurance Business Review.