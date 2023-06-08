Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRBR3   BRIRBRACNOR4

IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

(IRBR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:42 2023-06-07 pm EDT
38.29 BRL   -6.24%
05:43pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : Antonio Cassio is indicated to be the new chairperson of IRB Brasil RE's Board of Directors
PU
04:06pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : RE's Recurring net income increases 97% in 2015
PU
03:50pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : Shareholders approve IRB Brasil RE's financial statement and payment of dividens
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Antonio Cassio is indicated to be the new chairperson of IRB Brasil RE's Board of Directors

06/08/2023 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The economist Antonio Cassio dos Santos was indicated today as the new chairperson of IRB Brasil RE's Board of Directors. Grupo Generali's Americas and Southern Europe CEO for the last five years, the executive had his name indicated by the Federal Government of Brazil, as he has a prerogative for holding the company's golden share. The effective election will be formalized through an Extraordinary general Meeting to be called on the next days by IRB, based on the rules on its Articles of Incorporation and the laws.


"It is really an inspiring challenge to work in a company leader in the reinsurance sector in Latin America, expanding its activities in Brazil and abroad", says Antonio Cassio, who adds: "I hope to contribute to the development of the strategic vision and the mechanisms for improving the governance and transparence in the company. The aim is broadening the value generation of IRB Brasil RE to its customers, shareholder, investors, employees and other publics."

"We are very happy with Antonio Cassio indication, an executive acknowledged by the market as one of the greatest names in Brazilian and the world's insurance sector", says the acting chairperson of IRB Brasil RE's Board of Directors, Pedro Guimarães. "I want to highlight how thankful we are to Generali, which understood the option made by the executive and showed great agility in releasing him to take this new challenge."

Antonio Cassio has worked for more than 30 years in the insurance sector. Before Generali, he was the insurer Zurich's regional president and Latin America CEO and Grupo Mapfre Brasil Seguros' president and CEO, in addition to having been Grupo Allianz's CFO (Ras Brasil).

He has an MBA from Vanderbilt University, in Tennessee (USA), as well as from IBMEC-SP. He is an expert on Latin-American Studies graduated from the business school of Vanderbilt University, also having a post-master degree on Global Business from IESE Madrid.

Elected four times "Executivo de Valor" [Valued Executive] as best CEO in the sector by Jornal Valor Econômico, Antonio Cassio is also considered one of the five most influencing in Latin America in the insurance sector by Insurance Business Review.

Attachments

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 13 March 2028 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 21:42:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
05:43pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : Antonio Cassio is indicated to be the new chairperson of IRB B..
PU
04:06pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : RE's Recurring net income increases 97% in 2015
PU
03:50pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : Shareholders approve IRB Brasil RE's financial statement and p..
PU
03:40pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : and Mapfre launched a pioneering insurance for vessels
PU
02:58pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : Independent investigation and intern assessment at IRB Brasil ..
PU
01:38pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : RE maintains excellent rating (A-) from credit rating agency A..
PU
01:20pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : RE announces Hugo Daniel Castillo as the ninth director of the..
PU
01:20pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : RE launches the Online Life Underwriting Manual in Rio de Jane..
PU
01:12pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : President participates in the 4th Annual Insurance and Reinsur..
PU
01:06pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : AM Best reaffirms financial strength “A- (excellent)&rdq..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 211 M 1 058 M 1 058 M
Net income 2023 211 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 1,15%
Capitalization 3 135 M 637 M 637 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 432
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Duration : Period :
IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 38,29 BRL
Average target price 32,24 BRL
Spread / Average Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcos Pessoa de Queiroz Falcão Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Antonio Cassio dos Santos Chairman & President
Wilson Toneto Chief Operations & Technical Officer
Carlos André Guerra Barreiros Chief Legal, Compliance & Risk Officer
Henrique José Fernandes Luz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.48.41%639
MUNICH RE8.32%48 524
HANNOVER RE4.29%24 975
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.5.34%15 150
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.4.84%9 900
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.19%985
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer