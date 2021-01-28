IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Brazilian reinsurer IRB rises as much as 17% with investors inspired by GameStop

SAO PAULO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil
Resseguros gained as much as 17% in mid-afternoon
trading as some Brazilian retail investors mimicked their
counterparts in the United States in trying to squeeze short
sellers.
Rio de Janeiro-based Squadra Investimentos last year
uncovered accounting irregularities at IRB, forcing a management
overhaul, one of the rare cases in Latin America's largest
market of a short seller targeting a particular company. The
reinsurer is suing former management.
In a Facebook group called “IRBR3 Forum Investing,” with
8,300 members, investors have been discussing their moves and
show the brokers that are buying the stock, with an open
invitation to others to join WhatsApp and Telegram groups to
further discuss strategy.
In the messages, they say their intention is to mimic U.S.
retail investors using derivatives and coordinating buying in
social media forums, pitting them against hedge funds and other
short sellers.
For example, video game retailer GameStop Corp saw a
1,700% rally. On Thursday, it lost 23%.
It was unclear, however, when the Brazilian group had formed
and whether its members were also using options to bet on the
reinsurer, which in early January said it was hiring a
consulting firm to help it plot a strategic overhaul.
Compliance and investigations lawyer Yuri Sahione, with
Cescon Barrieu law firm, said the investors' conduct in the
social media groups may be considered market manipulation.
"Investors may be investigated and prosecuted for creating
artificial demand for a stock," he said.
Brazilian securities industry regulator CVM said in an
e-mail to Reuters that it will analyze the sharp rise in the
stock.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky and Grant McCool)