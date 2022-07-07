IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Communication on Corporate Demand - Closing - CAM Arbitration Procedure nº 213/22

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

COMMUNICATION ON CORPORATE DEMAND

Rio de Janeiro, July 7, 2022 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company"), in compliance with art. 33, XLIII and Annex I of CVM Resolution No. 80/22, communicates to shareholders and the market in general that the CAM Arbitration Procedure No. 213/22, which was the subject of a Communication on Corporate Demand published by the Company on June 9, 2022 , was closed on July 5, 2022 due to the withdrawal of the Requesting party (Mr. Cicero Antonio Almeida Gonçalves).

