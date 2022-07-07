Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A.
  News
  Summary
    IRBR3   BRIRBRACNOR4

IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

(IRBR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-07 pm EDT
2.200 BRL   +2.80%
05:34pIRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS S A : Communication on Corporate Demand - Closing - CAM Arbitration Procedure nº 213/22
PU
07/06IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS S A : Notice to the Market - Election of the member of the Statutory Audit Committee
PU
06/09IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS S A : Communication on Corporate Demand - Establishment - CAM Arbitration Procedure nº 213/22
PU
Summary 
Summary

IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Communication on Corporate Demand - Closing - CAM Arbitration Procedure nº 213/22

07/07/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly-held Company

COMMUNICATION ON CORPORATE DEMAND

Rio de Janeiro, July 7, 2022 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company"), in compliance with art. 33, XLIII and Annex I of CVM Resolution No. 80/22, communicates to shareholders and the market in general that the CAM Arbitration Procedure No. 213/22, which was the subject of a Communication on Corporate Demand published by the Company on June 9, 2022 , was closed on July 5, 2022 due to the withdrawal of the Requesting party (Mr. Cicero Antonio Almeida Gonçalves).

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Willy Otto Jordan Neto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com|

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 07 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2022 21:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 138 M 1 149 M 1 149 M
Net income 2022 216 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 0,76%
Capitalization 2 686 M 503 M 503 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 457
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Duration : Period :
IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,14 BRL
Average target price 3,56 BRL
Spread / Average Target 66,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raphael Afonso de Carvalho Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Cassio dos Santos Chairman & President
Willy Otto Jordan Neto Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Wilson Toneto COO, CTO & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos André Guerra Barreiros General Counsel & Risk, Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-46.77%493
MUNICH RE-15.70%31 222
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-19.26%16 568
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.1.28%11 102
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-10.76%6 749
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.27%648