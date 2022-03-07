Log in
    IRBR3   BRIRBRACNOR4

IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

(IRBR3)
IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Insurance sector records growth in revenue and loss ratio in november

03/07/2022 | 10:10am EST
Insurance sector records growth in revenue and loss ratio in november Published in: March 7, 2022

The 15th edition of IRB+Market Bulletin, which is the monthly report of the IRB+Intelligence platform released today (02/02), shows that, in November 2021, there was an increase in premiums issued by insurers in all six segments analyzed. The highlight was Credit and Guarantee, which, after two months of retraction, recorded the highest positive variation: 45.2%. Altogether, the sector's revenue in the penultimate month of last year reached R$12 billion, an increase of 13.3% compared to the same period in 2020. In 2021 year to date, premiums written totaled R$128.2 billion, which represents an increase of 14.1% over the previous year.

The sector's overall loss ratio also increased in November. The increase, compared to the same month in 2020, reached 4.8 percentage points (p.p.). In 2021 year to date, the ratio increased 6.8 p.p. in relation to the rate of the first 11 months of 2020, resulting in 50.3%. The segments with the highest loss ratios from last year to date are Rural (77.2%) and Automobile (61.9%). Despite the net profit of the insurance sector having grown 26.1% in November, the result to date is 44.6% lower than in 2020.

By segment, in November, Credit and Guarantee reached R$436 million in written premiums. Next, Automobile totaled R$3.5 billion (+17%); Damages and Liabilities, R$2 billion (+14.6%); Individual Against Damage, R$1.1 billion (10.9%); and Rural, R$635 million (+9.3%). Life segment, which holds 36.3% of the insurance market, earned R$4.3 billion (+8.8%).

The IRB+Market Bulletin summarizes insurance operations based on public data made available by SUSEP on 01/17, considering damage, liability and personal insurance. The edition also lists the top five insurance groups by line of business. The analysis is available, in full, on the IRB Brasil RE website. On the same website, the IRB+Insurance Market Dashboard allows dynamic and free consultation of information from the entire sector.

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 15:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
