IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Material Fact - Settlement - SEC

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Publicly traded Company

MATERIAL FACT

Rio de Janeiro, May 11, 2023 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company"), pursuant to CVM Resolution n° 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company has agreed to a civil injunction to settle charges (the "Settlement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which mainly relates to the untrue information that Berkshire Hathaway was an IRB shareholder, which was disclosed, in the U.S., between February and March, 2020. On May 10th, 2023, SEC announced that it filed and sought U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York approval for the Settlement.

The Company made available, in accordance with the terms, conditions, and deadlines agreed upon in the Non-ProsecutionAgreement (the "NPA") entered into with the United States Justice Department ("DOJ") on April 20th, the amount of USD 5.000.000,00 (five million dollars) as compensation. Due in part to the Company's significant cooperation and remediation in this matter, the SEC did not impose any penalty as part of its settlement with the Company.

As a result of the entering into this Settlement and the signing of the NPA, the Company will continue to cooperate with the SEC and DOJ to improve its internal controls, governance, and compliance, and will be subject to monitoring and periodic reporting obligations with the DOJ for a period of up to 3 years.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the general market informed about relevant developments regarding the subject in question.

Rio de Janeiro, May 11, 2023.

