Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRBR3   BRIRBRACNOR4

IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

(IRBR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:35 2023-05-10 pm EDT
35.40 BRL   +1.90%
08:34aIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : Material Fact - Settlement - SEC
PU
05/01IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A.(BOVESPA:IRBR3) added to Brazil IBOVESPA Index
CI
05/01IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A.(BOVESPA:IRBR3) added to Brazil Special Tag Along Stock Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Material Fact - Settlement - SEC

05/11/2023 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

CNPJ: 33.376.989/0001-91

NIRE: 333.0030917-9

Publicly traded Company

MATERIAL FACT

Rio de Janeiro, May 11, 2023 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company"), pursuant to CVM Resolution n° 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that the Company has agreed to a civil injunction to settle charges (the "Settlement") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which mainly relates to the untrue information that Berkshire Hathaway was an IRB shareholder, which was disclosed, in the U.S., between February and March, 2020. On May 10th, 2023, SEC announced that it filed and sought U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York approval for the Settlement.

The Company made available, in accordance with the terms, conditions, and deadlines agreed upon in the Non-ProsecutionAgreement (the "NPA") entered into with the United States Justice Department ("DOJ") on April 20th, the amount of USD 5.000.000,00 (five million dollars) as compensation. Due in part to the Company's significant cooperation and remediation in this matter, the SEC did not impose any penalty as part of its settlement with the Company.

As a result of the entering into this Settlement and the signing of the NPA, the Company will continue to cooperate with the SEC and DOJ to improve its internal controls, governance, and compliance, and will be subject to monitoring and periodic reporting obligations with the DOJ for a period of up to 3 years.

The Company will keep its shareholders and the general market informed about relevant developments regarding the subject in question.

Rio de Janeiro, May 11, 2023.

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Marcos Pessôa de Queiroz Falcão

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 12:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
08:34aIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : Material Fact - Settlement - SEC
PU
05/01IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A.(BOVESPA:IRBR3) added to Br..
CI
05/01IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A.(BOVESPA:IRBR3) added to Br..
CI
05/01IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A.(BOVESPA:IRBR3) added to Br..
CI
05/01IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A.(BOVESPA:IRBR3) added to Br..
CI
05/01IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A.(BOVESPA:IRBR3) added to Br..
CI
04/28Irb Brasil Resseguros S A : Notice to the Market - 1Q23 Quiet Period
PU
04/24Brazilian reinsurer resolves US probe into fake Berkshire Hathaway story
RE
04/24Irb Brasil Resseguros S A : Material Fact - Agreement with DOJ
PU
04/24Irb Brasil Resseguros S A : Fato Relevante
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 224 M 1 052 M 1 052 M
Net income 2023 222 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 1,65%
Capitalization 2 898 M 584 M 584 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 432
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Duration : Period :
IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 35,40 BRL
Average target price 34,14 BRL
Spread / Average Target -3,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcos Pessoa de Queiroz Falcão Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Antonio Cassio dos Santos Chairman & President
Wilson Toneto Chief Operations & Technical Officer
Carlos André Guerra Barreiros Chief Legal, Compliance & Risk Officer
Henrique José Fernandes Luz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.37.21%584
MUNICH RE7.66%49 452
HANNOVER RE2.13%25 079
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.15.58%15 159
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.14.27%9 243
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED12.15%970
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer