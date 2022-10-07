IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Notice to the Market - AM Best Rating - withdrawal of the review with negative implications

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

PUBLIC-HELD COMPANY

National Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ) # 33.376.989/0001-91

Register Enrollment Number # 33300309179

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, October 7, 2022 - O IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company") informs the market and its shareholders that, in a report released on this date, the risk rating agency A.M. Best Rating Services ("AM Best") removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of the Company. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative.

According to the AM Best press release, "following the successful completion of the recapitalization stock offer announced on Sept. 1, 2022, which restored IRB's capital position, its ratings were removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed, and the rating outlooks were assigned as negative."

AM Best is a global risk rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance and reinsurance industry.

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Willy Otto Jordan Neto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

