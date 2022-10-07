Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    IRBR3   BRIRBRACNOR4

IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

(IRBR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-07 pm EDT
1.070 BRL   -4.46%
IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Notice to the Market - AM Best Rating - withdrawal of the review with negative implications

10/07/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

PUBLIC-HELD COMPANY

National Corporate Taxpayers' Registry (CNPJ) # 33.376.989/0001-91

Register Enrollment Number # 33300309179

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, October 7, 2022 - O IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company") informs the market and its shareholders that, in a report released on this date, the risk rating agency A.M. Best Rating Services ("AM Best") removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of the Company. The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative.

According to the AM Best press release, "following the successful completion of the recapitalization stock offer announced on Sept. 1, 2022, which restored IRB's capital position, its ratings were removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed, and the rating outlooks were assigned as negative."

AM Best is a global risk rating agency with a unique focus on the insurance and reinsurance industry.

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Willy Otto Jordan Neto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com|

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 21:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
