IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Notice to the Market - Periodic Information Form

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001-91

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, October 21st, 2022 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company"), pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general, that it filed the monthly periodic report to Brazil´s Insurance Regulator - SUSEP, through the FIP - Periodic Information Form.

For better understanding, given that the FIP form meets the requirements of accounts demanded by the regulator, the Company has disclosed on its website, a spreadsheet with financial data for August 2022, which reconciles the SUSEP information with the Business Vision model. It should be noted that these data are preliminary and subject to changes because of the conclusion of the audit process of the Company's financial statements.

It is important to highlight that, by nature, the Company´s activity is subject to fluctuations in results and, therefore, shorter observation periods (monthly or quarterly) may not represent a good basis for future forecast.

The highlights of August 2022 and the first eight months of the year are found as follows (unaudited data):

Written Premium:

In the first eight months of 2022, written premium reached the amount of R$5,563.6 million, a reduction of 7.4% compared to the same period in 2021. In Brazil, there was a growth of 4.5%, reaching R$3,839.0 million, while abroad there was a decrease of 26.1% compared to the same period in 2021, with R$1,724.6 million.

In August 2022, written premium totaled R$524.9 million, a decrease of 30.1% compared to August 2021, composed of the lower premium in Brazil of 16.2%, to R$380.9 million, and premium abroad down 51.3%, to R$143.9 million.

Claim Expense:

In the first eight months of 2022, claim expenses totaled R$3,765.8 million, 1.8% higher when compared to the same period of the previous year. In the accumulated of the eight months of the year, the loss ratio was 107.2%. Normalized (excluding effects of weather events in the Rural segment and Covid in the Life segment) loss ratio for YTD Aug22 was 81.9%, compared to 87.2% in the same period of 2021.

In August 2022, claim expense was R$633.7 million, with a loss ratio of 145.0%. Claim expense was 18.8% higher than the August 2021 expense, of R$533.7 million, which then represented a loss ratio of 84.6%.

Net Income:

In the first eight months of 2022, the accumulated net loss was R$516.4 million, compared to a net loss in the same period of 2021 of R$168.9 million. If we consider the normalized loss ratio, net result for 2022 eight-month period would be negative by R$9.9 million.

The net result for the month of August 2022 was negative by R$164.7 million, compared to a profit of R$84.8 million in August 2021. It is important to note that in August 2021, the result was impacted by the positive one- off effect of R$129.4 million, resulting from the record of the gain in the lawsuit related to PIS/PASEP.

Details and further explanation of the Company's results will be presented at the time of the financial statements disclosure, scheduled for Nov 10, 2022.

The spreadsheet with more detailed historical data can be accessed at Interactive Spreadsheets / Historical Data

IRB Brasil (irbre.com) . The full report submitted to SUSEP, from which the data in this press release are derived, can be accessed at: http://www2.susep.gov.br/menuestatistica/SES/principal.aspx .

Willy Otto Jordan Neto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com