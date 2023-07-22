Page 1 of 1

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001-91

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, July 21, 2023 -IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB(Re)" or "Company"), pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general, that it filed the monthly periodic report to Brazil's Insurance Regulator - SUSEP, through the Periodic Information Form - FIP. For better understanding, given that the FIP form meets the requirements of accounts demanded by the regulator, the Company has disclosed on its website, a spreadsheet with financial data for May 2023, which reconciles the SUSEP information with the Business Vision model.

It is important to point out that, by nature, the Company's activity is subject to fluctuations in results and, therefore, shorter periods of observation (monthly or quarterly) may not represent a good basis for future projections.

Details and explanations of the Company's results will be presented at the disclosure of the Revised Quarterly Information for the second quarter of 2023.

The spreadsheet can be accessed athttps://ri.irbre.com/en/financial-information/interactive-spreadsheets-historical-data/.

The report submitted to SUSEP can be accessed at: https://www2.susep.gov.br/menuestatistica/SES/principal.aspx. It should be noted that these data are preliminary and subject to changes because of the conclusion of the audit process of the Company's financial statements.

Marcos Pessôa de Queiroz Falcão

CEO & IRO