IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : RE maintains excellent rating (A-) from credit rating agency A.M. Best

International credit rating agency A.M. Best gave IRB Brasil RE an Excellent (A-) rating, with prospect for continued stability, which contrasts with from the general pessimism in the mark. The official statement released by the institution this Thursday, February 25th, highlights "IRB's strong profile of business in the Brazilian market of reinsurance, solid financial performance and excellent level of capital adjusted to risk" as relevant topics to justify maintenance of its rating for the company.

This news reinforced the recently released financial statements, which presented its shareholders and the market with numbers that exceeded all expectations, reaching records for the Brazilian reinsurance leader.

In the opinion of IRB president, José Carlos Cardoso, it is extremely gratifying to note that the measures implemented a little over a year ago have brought such positive results. "A perfect combination of what is best about the company, which is its experience and knowledge of the Brazilian market, together with what is most modern in the global reinsurance market, he emphasizes.

Despite the turbulence in the market, IRB kept itself shielded in its growth path in the domestic and, more recently, the international market, firmly pursuing its new operating strategy with a well-defined focus on results.

"Consistent growth, efficient operational and financial management, together with an adequate structure of integrated risk management allowed us to maintain the rating, even in this adverse scenario", adds Ms. Lúcia Valle, the company's Risk and Compliance Vice-President, Lucia Valle.

In the official report, A.M. Best also highlighted that "the restructuring provides IRB with a more effective risk management structure, as well as improved agility and operational efficiency. In general, IRB continues to have a unique and strong position in the growing Brazilian reinsurance market, together with a well-defined strategy and an experienced group of employees to execute its international expansion."