Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRBR3   BRIRBRACNOR4

IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

(IRBR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  21:07:42 07/06/2023 BST
38.29 BRL   -6.24%
06:38pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : RE maintains excellent rating (A-) from credit rating agency A.M. Best
PU
06:20pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : RE announces Hugo Daniel Castillo as the ninth director of the Board of Directors
PU
06:20pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : RE launches the Online Life Underwriting Manual in Rio de Janeiro
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : RE maintains excellent rating (A-) from credit rating agency A.M. Best

06/08/2023 | 06:38pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

International credit rating agency A.M. Best gave IRB Brasil RE an　Excellent (A-) rating, with prospect for continued stability, which contrasts with from the general pessimism in the mark. The official statement released by the institution this Thursday, February 25th, highlights "IRB's strong profile of business in the Brazilian market of reinsurance, solid financial performance and excellent level of capital adjusted to risk" as relevant topics to justify maintenance of its rating for the company.

This news reinforced the recently released financial statements, which presented its shareholders and the market with numbers that exceeded all expectations, reaching records for the Brazilian reinsurance leader.

In the opinion of IRB president, José Carlos Cardoso, it is extremely gratifying to note that the measures implemented a little over a year ago have brought such positive results. "A perfect combination of what is best about the company, which is its experience and knowledge of the Brazilian market, together with what is most modern in the global reinsurance market, he emphasizes.

Despite the turbulence in the market, IRB kept itself shielded in its growth path in the domestic and, more recently, the international market, firmly pursuing its new operating strategy with a well-defined focus on results.

"Consistent growth, efficient operational and financial management, together with an adequate structure of integrated risk management allowed us to maintain the rating, even in this adverse scenario", adds Ms. Lúcia Valle, the company's Risk and Compliance Vice-President, Lucia Valle.

In the official report, A.M. Best also highlighted that "the restructuring provides IRB with a more effective risk management structure, as well as improved agility and operational efficiency. In general, IRB continues to have a unique and strong position in the growing Brazilian reinsurance market, together with a well-defined strategy and an experienced group of employees to execute its international expansion."

Attachments

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 13 March 2028 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 17:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
06:38pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : RE maintains excellent rating (A-) from credit rating agency A..
PU
06:20pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : RE announces Hugo Daniel Castillo as the ninth director of the..
PU
06:20pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : RE launches the Online Life Underwriting Manual in Rio de Jane..
PU
06:12pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : President participates in the 4th Annual Insurance and Reinsur..
PU
06:06pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : AM Best reaffirms financial strength “A- (excellent)&rdq..
PU
05:58pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : EGM approves IRB Brasil RE's new governance structure
PU
06/02Irb Brasil Resseguros S A : Fato Relevante
PU
06/02Irb Brasil Resseguros S A : Material Fact - DOJ-SEC Agreements
PU
05/25Irb Brasil Resseguros S A : RE records net profit of BRL 8.6 million in 1Q23
PU
05/16Transcript : IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 16, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 211 M 1 062 M 846 M
Net income 2023 211 M 43,1 M 34,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 1,15%
Capitalization 3 135 M 639 M 509 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 432
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Duration : Period :
IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 38,29 BRL
Average target price 32,24 BRL
Spread / Average Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcos Pessoa de Queiroz Falcão Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Antonio Cassio dos Santos Chairman & President
Wilson Toneto Chief Operations & Technical Officer
Carlos André Guerra Barreiros Chief Legal, Compliance & Risk Officer
Henrique José Fernandes Luz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.48.41%639
MUNICH RE8.32%48 524
HANNOVER RE4.29%24 975
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.5.34%15 150
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.4.84%9 900
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.19%985
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer