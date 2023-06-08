Advanced search
    IRBR3   BRIRBRACNOR4

IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

(IRBR3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:42 2023-06-07 pm EDT
38.29 BRL   -6.24%
04:06pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : RE's Recurring net income increases 97% in 2015
PU
03:50pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : Shareholders approve IRB Brasil RE's financial statement and payment of dividens
PU
03:40pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : and Mapfre launched a pioneering insurance for vessels
PU
IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : RE's Recurring net income increases 97% in 2015

06/08/2023 | 04:06pm EDT
IRB Brasil RE released its highest recurring net earnings in its history. Despite facing a challenging macroeconomic scenario in 2015, the number reached R$ 764 million, 97% higher as compared with the previous year's figure of R$ 388 million. Return on equity, on a recurrent basis, was 29%, practically twice the ratio in 2014 of 15%.

Total insurance premium volume issued by IRB Brasil RE in 2015 reached a total of R$ 4.3 billion, a 35% increase over 2014.　Of this amount, R$ 3.3 billion came from premiums issued in Brazil, and R$ 1 billion issued abroad, which increased its share of total premiums issued from 11% in 2014 to 24% in 2015. Premiums issued in Brazil advanced 15%, along with positive contributions in the segments of Property, Agricultural and Life.

Abroad, growth was 203% in issued premiums volume, explained by the company's strategy of increasing participation in Latin America and strengthening of its presence in the global market, as well as due to appreciation of foreign currencies vis-à-vis the Brazilian Real.

The year of 2015 closed with growth in retained premiums of 38%, as compared to 2014, reaching a total of R$ 3 billion. As a result, earned premiums followed the growth trend and advanced 27% over 2014, reaching a total of R$ 3 billion in 2015.

Result in underwriting result reached the mark of R$ 511 million, a 21% increase over 2014. This positive result occurred due to the growth in earned premiums, with increased contributions in new business in the Property, Agricultural and Life lines.

IRB Brasil RE closed 2015 with a relevant share of 23% of the total reinsurance market in the country, even having to face increased competition and an adverse macroeconomic environment. In order for this to have happened, IRB's increased volume of large customer contracts and discipline on risk underwriting by its technical team were essential.

On February 18th, the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) was informed that IRB Brasil RE would not proceed with its IPO process, due to adverse market conditions.

Attachments

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 13 March 2028 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 20:05:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
