Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRBR3   BRIRBRACNOR4

IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

(IRBR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:36 2023-06-09 pm EDT
37.99 BRL   -0.78%
05:30pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : RE's new governance model has support with 11 committees
PU
06/01Irb Brasil Resseguros S A : Fato Relevante
PU
06/01Irb Brasil Resseguros S A : Material Fact - DOJ-SEC Agreements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : RE's new governance model has support with 11 committees

06/09/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IRB Brasil RE's new governance model - focused on applying the global best practices in the sector to institutional control and governance - will have a support of 11 committees. Six of them will assist the reinsurer's Board of Directors, having 100% of external and independent members. The other five, in their turn, are executives and will assist the company's Executive Board. The new structure, already in force, provides for a more active work by the directors in the company's routine.

"The implementation of the company's committees and new organizational structure are sound measures to improve IRB's governance, taking it to the highest level of corporate control while focusing on the business sustainability. By renewing the Board of Directors, we are looking for great experts in themes that are fundamental for the company, so they can coordinate the committees and actively contribute to IRB's change phase, really influencing long-term strategies. In their management, the committees are executive ones, and, as such, they present a tactical point of view and immediate answers to the market, keeping high standards and agility in servicing clients and efficiency in controlling risks", says the CEO and chairperson of the Board of Directors, Antônio Cássio dos Santos.

Regarding the Board of Directors, the assisting structure is composed by six committees: Ethics, Sustainability and Governance, coordinated by the former presiding judge of the Supreme Court Ellen Gracie; Risk Management and Solvency, by Standard & Poor's former CEO Regina Helena Nunes; Capital Structure, Investments and Dividend Policies, coordinated by Gama Investimentos' founding member and CEO and former Grupo Icatu Marcos Falcão; Risk Subscription and Substantial Claims Follow-up, by Hannover Re's former CEO and Sulamérica's former executive officer Ivan Passos; People Management, Appointment, Diversity and Inclusion, coordinated by DealMaker Consultoria's senior member, Invepar's former executive officer and Globex's former officer Marcos Rocha; and Audit as per the Articles of Incorporation, coordinated by Brazilian Institute of Corporate Governance's (IBCG) chairperson and one of the big-four's former senior member Henrique Luiz.

Five executive committees will work for the assistance to the reinsurer management: Corporate Executive Management, coordinated by the CEO, Antônio Cássio; Innovation and Value Creation, with oversight by the director Roberto Dagnoni (Cetip/B3's former executive officer and Sascar Tecnologia e Segurança Automotiva's former member), and operational management by IRB's Clients, Innovation and Marketing officer, Lucas Mello; Reinsurance Strategy, with oversight by the director Hugo Daniel (General RE Europa's former CEO, who worked in Argentine, Brazil and Mexico), and coordinated by IRB Brasil RE's Reinsurance executive officer, Isabel Solano; Business Security, coordinated by IRB's Legal, Risks and Corporate Governance executive officer, Carlos Guerra; and Financial Strategy, coordinated by the Financial and Investor Relations executive officer, Werner Süffert.

Attachments

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 13 March 2028 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 21:29:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
05:30pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : RE's new governance model has support with 11 committees
PU
06/01Irb Brasil Resseguros S A : Fato Relevante
PU
06/01Irb Brasil Resseguros S A : Material Fact - DOJ-SEC Agreements
PU
05/25Irb Brasil Resseguros S A : RE records net profit of BRL 8.6 million in 1Q23
PU
05/16Transcript : IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 16, 2023
CI
05/16IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. : Slide show Q1
CO
05/15IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
05/15IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
05/11Irb Brasil Resseguros S A : Material Fact - Settlement - SEC
PU
05/01IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A.(BOVESPA:IRBR3) added to Br..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 211 M 1 067 M 1 067 M
Net income 2023 211 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 1,15%
Capitalization 3 135 M 642 M 642 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 432
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Duration : Period :
IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 38,29 BRL
Average target price 32,24 BRL
Spread / Average Target -15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcos Pessoa de Queiroz Falcão Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Antonio Cassio dos Santos Chairman & President
Wilson Toneto Chief Operations & Technical Officer
Carlos André Guerra Barreiros Chief Legal, Compliance & Risk Officer
Henrique José Fernandes Luz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.48.41%637
MUNICH RE8.36%48 852
HANNOVER RE4.15%25 104
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.3.13%14 833
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.5.00%9 875
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.19%992
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer