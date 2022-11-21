IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Resultados 3T22

The year 2022 has been marked by a global inflation reaching levels not seen in decades, increase in interest rates, the war in Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic effects on the supply chain, and the significant natural catastrophes related to climate changes: Ian Hurricane in Florida, floods in Australia, the Storm Eunice in Europe, and drought inBrazil, raising the claim levels and causing volatility in the results of the reinsurance sector. In the third quarter of the year, major global reinsurers recorded combined ratios above 100%. The Brazilian insurance and reinsurance sector was also impacted by hardened global prices, called hard market, after a soft market decade. The main impact is on the corporate, large risks and climate related insurance, and directly influences IRB's business, particularly the Property, Oil & Gas and Agribusiness sectors. The moment is challenging, also considering the high inflation in the world, which impacts the replacement cost of assets and increases claim costs. The historical losses in the rural insurance led to insurers and reinsurers leaving this segment, reducing the offer of the agriculture insurance in Brazil. The hard market cycle cuts back on the available liquidity in view of the volume of uncertainties. The parametric insurance is an alternative for agricultural producers, as it is a product that is more flexible and that covers specific risks. Although this modality is still new, IRB already offers this service to its customers.
For IRB, the third quarter of 2022 was marked by its share offering, completed in the beginning of September, raising for the Company R$1.2 billion in capital, amount fundamental for meeting regulatory requirements of sufficiency of adjusted equity and coverage of technical reserve. We thank the trust of our over 300,000 shareholders that contributed with their funds to IRB. We are aware of our responsibility in the management of this company, which is a benchmark for reinsurance in Brazil and whose purpose is to be a protagonist in the protection of the future of the society. Besides the restricted offering, a series of measures has been taken to optimize the Company's capital structure, including the following: sale of the headquarters in Rio de Janeiro for R$85 million, and sale of the 20% interest in CasaShopping for R$100 million.
The effect of climate issues on agribusiness, which disrupted important crop productions and resulted in huge claims for agricultural producers and, consequently, for insurers and reinsurers, also impacted our results for the third quarter. This relevant effect raised the loss ratio to levels not anticipated by the Company, which already expected to reap the initial results of the re-underwriting strategy implemented as of 2020. We believe that the timing for reaching the turning point of results has changed, but all actions have been correctly taken for the Company to operate with profitability in the medium term.
We do not have doubts about the advancement in insurance in 2023. The acceleration and resumption of economy provides conditions for biddings and signatures of contracts in the infrastructure area, which contributes to boost the demand for surety (financial risks) and the property and casualty (P&C) segment insurance. The road sector estimates that concessions shall double in six years, representing R$ 140 billion in investments in volume of road concessions to private initiatives and insurance for construction and maintenance. New technologies will gain even more prominence and IRB is prepared to serve a demanding, agile and innovative market. We have constantly invested in insurtechs to adjust to and lead the change in the sector. We have conviction that the measures for strategic restructuring will be effective and that will maintain our leadership in this growing and profitable market, which is reinsurance.
2.Scenario in the industry
According to IRB + Inteligência, from January to August, the insurance market's revenue amounted to R$111.2 billion, up R$ 19.3 over the first eight months of 2021 (8M21), a 21% increase. In the eight months of 2022, the loss ratio grew 2.8 p.p. YoY, mainly impacted by the Motor (13.7 p.p.) and Agriculture (52.8 p.p) segments.
3.Operating cash
In the 3Q22, the cash used in operations totaled R$789.5 million, compared to the cash inflow of R$604.8 million for the 3Q21, mainly due to the lower inflow of premiums, due to the underwriting policy adjustments, and greater payment of claims, highlighting the contractual advances made to insurance companies in the Rural segment. It is worth noting that the funds from capital increase, amounting to R$1.2 billion, are recorded as financing activities and not considered in the Company's flow of operating activities.
History of Operating Cash Generation (R$ in millions)
Cash Generation / Excludes court settlements and receipt from subsidiaries
605
600,0
400,0
352
176
200,0
,0
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
(200,0)
(400,0)
(288)
(600,0)
(476)
(800,0)
(789)
(1000,0)
(1200,0)
(1,182)
4.ESG Initiatives
IRB Brasil Re started to implement its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) policy. In one of its first steps, the reinsurer performed a census to count the diversity in its personnel. The participation in the census was above the sector's average. Employee participation stood at 84%, compared to the average of 73% in the insurance market, and 59% in the overall market. The census makes up the social pillar of the policy, approved by the board of directors at the end of June.
We want, in close collaboration with business partners and other stakeholders, to enhance the knowledge, engagement and development of effective solutions so that the ESG agenda is an integral part of our business model and decision- making process. IRB's ESG policy contemplates aspects closely-related to the risk underwriting activities. The Company intends to promote insurance products with positive impact on the environment and that consider the transition to a low- carbon economy.
Moreover, the policy establishes the monitoring and reporting of sustainability risks posed by activities and underwriting and claim operations, which includes criteria for pricing and acceptance of risks linked to customer management and mitigation practices. The Company, the largest reinsurer in the country, holds a preeminent or leading position in insurance lines that are affected, more or less intensively, by climate changes. The agricultural sector is the main example, as well as the property risks one.
5.Corporate Governance
Shareholding Structure
After the Company's capital increase, within the authorized limit, in the total amount of R$ 1.2 billion, through follow-on
offering of 1,200,000,000 common shares completed in the beginning of September, the Company has diluted capital,
without defined control, considering that 99.5% of its shares are in free float and 0.5% is held in treasury.
Free float : 99.5%
Shareholders with relevant stake
Bradesco Seguros
15.9%
Itaú Seguros
11.6%
BlackRock, Inc.
5.0%
Acquisition of IRB Par
On September 30, at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, the acquisition of IRB Investimentos e Participações Imobiliárias S.A. by the Company was approved. As of such date, the Company holds direct control over the companies IRB Chile Empreendimentos Imobiliários SPE S.A, IRB Renda Empreendimentos Imobiliários SPE S.A, IRB Uso Empreendimentos Imobiliários SPE S.A and IRB Santos Dumont Empreendimentos Imobiliários SPE S.A, which concentrate the property investments of IRB Brasil Re.
Economic and Financial Performance
Main Indicators
Quarter
Change
YTD
(R$ in millions)
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
(3Q22/
9M21
9M22
3Q21)
Written Premiums
1,930.5
2,160.0
2,607.7
2,004.9
1,685.0
2,412.4
-7.5%
6,698.3
6,102.3
Brazil
1,044.4
1,240.8
1,793.5
1,240.3
1,154.0
1,738.9
-3.0%
4,078.7
4,133.2
Abroad
886.1
919.3
814.2
764.6
530.9
673.5
-17.3%
2,619.6
1,969.1
Retained Premiums
1,534.3
1,590.1
1,743.1
1,398.2
1,270.5
1,253.8
-28.1%
4,867.5
3,922.5
Earned Premiums
1,454.3
1,732.3
1,670.4
1,151.3
1,340.0
1,187.1
-28.9%
4,857.0
3,678.5
Retained Claims
(1,048.9)
(1,658.5)
(1,992.3)
(933.0)
(1,663.7)
(1,387.1)
-30.4%
(4,699.8)
(3,983.8)
PSL
(837.8)
(1,691.7)
(2,019.1)
(779.7)
(1,925.3)
(1,398.6)
-30.7%
(4,548.6)
(4,103.5)
IBNR
(211.1)
33.2
26.8
(153.4)
261.6
11.4
-57.2%
(151.2)
119.6
Underwriting Profit or Loss
74.2
(337.2)
(677.8)
(96.4)
(661.0)
(539.3)
-20.4%
(940.8)
(1,296.7)
Administrative Expenses
(98.6)
(105.9)
(90.4)
(70.3)
(79.4)
(87.6)
-3.1%
(294.9)
(237.3)
Finance Income and Share of Profit of
103.6
89.2
256.8
259.6
104.3
173.2
-32.6%
449.6
537.1
Equity-Accounted Investees
Finance Income
103.9
90.6
256.8
257.5
103.1
148.9
-42.0%
451.3
509.5
Share of Profit of Equity-
(0.3)
(1.4)
0.0
2.1
1.2
24.2
110291.9%
(1.6)
11.8
accounted Investees
Net Income (Loss)
50.8
(206.9)
(155.7)
80.5
(373.3)
(298.7)
91.8%
(311.8)
(591.6)
Variation
Accumulated
Ratios (%)
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
(3Q22/
9M21
9M22
3Q21)
Retrocession Ratio
20.5%
26.4%
33.2%
30.3%
24.6%
48.0%
14.8 p.p.
27.3%
35.7%
Overall Loss Ratio
72.1%
95.7%
119.3%
81.0%
124.2%
116.8%
-2.5 p.p.
96.8%
108.3%
Loss Ratio measured by OCR
57.6%
97.7%
120.9%
67.7%
143.7%
117.8%
-3,1 p.p.
93.6%
111.6%
Loss Ratio measured by IBNR
14.5%
-1.9%
-1.6%
13.3%
-19.5%
-1.0%
0,6 p.p.
3.1%
-3.3%
Commission Ratio
22.1%
22.4%
19.7%
25.4%
18.8%
26.0%
6.3 p.p.
21.4%
23.2%
Other Operating Revenues and Expenses Ratio
0.6%
1.3%
1.6%
1.9%
6.3%
2.6%
1 p.p.
1.2%
3.7%
Administrative Expense Ratio
6.8%
6.1%
5.4%
6.1%
5.9%
7.4%
2 p.p.
6.1%
6.5%
Tax Expenses Ratio
-0.9%
3.1%
-4.1%
4.1%
-1.0%
3.3%
7.4 p.p.
-0.6%
2.0%
Combined Ratio
100.8%
128.7%
141.8%
118.6%
154.3%
156.1%
14.3 p.p.
124.8%
143.7%
Amplified Combined Ratio
94.1%
122.4%
122.9%
96.8%
143.2%
136.2%
13.3 p.p.
114.3%
125.4%
