IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Resultados 3T22

1.Message from Management

The year 2022 has been marked by a global inflation reaching levels not seen in decades, increase in interest rates, the war in Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic effects on the supply chain, and the significant natural catastrophes related to climate changes: Ian Hurricane in Florida, floods in Australia, the Storm Eunice in Europe, and drought inBrazil, raising the claim levels and causing volatility in the results of the reinsurance sector. In the third quarter of the year, major global reinsurers recorded combined ratios above 100%. The Brazilian insurance and reinsurance sector was also impacted by hardened global prices, called hard market, after a soft market decade. The main impact is on the corporate, large risks and climate related insurance, and directly influences IRB's business, particularly the Property, Oil & Gas and Agribusiness sectors. The moment is challenging, also considering the high inflation in the world, which impacts the replacement cost of assets and increases claim costs. The historical losses in the rural insurance led to insurers and reinsurers leaving this segment, reducing the offer of the agriculture insurance in Brazil. The hard market cycle cuts back on the available liquidity in view of the volume of uncertainties. The parametric insurance is an alternative for agricultural producers, as it is a product that is more flexible and that covers specific risks. Although this modality is still new, IRB already offers this service to its customers.

For IRB, the third quarter of 2022 was marked by its share offering, completed in the beginning of September, raising for the Company R$1.2 billion in capital, amount fundamental for meeting regulatory requirements of sufficiency of adjusted equity and coverage of technical reserve. We thank the trust of our over 300,000 shareholders that contributed with their funds to IRB. We are aware of our responsibility in the management of this company, which is a benchmark for reinsurance in Brazil and whose purpose is to be a protagonist in the protection of the future of the society. Besides the restricted offering, a series of measures has been taken to optimize the Company's capital structure, including the following: sale of the headquarters in Rio de Janeiro for R$85 million, and sale of the 20% interest in CasaShopping for R$100 million.

The effect of climate issues on agribusiness, which disrupted important crop productions and resulted in huge claims for agricultural producers and, consequently, for insurers and reinsurers, also impacted our results for the third quarter. This relevant effect raised the loss ratio to levels not anticipated by the Company, which already expected to reap the initial results of the re-underwriting strategy implemented as of 2020. We believe that the timing for reaching the turning point of results has changed, but all actions have been correctly taken for the Company to operate with profitability in the medium term.

We do not have doubts about the advancement in insurance in 2023. The acceleration and resumption of economy provides conditions for biddings and signatures of contracts in the infrastructure area, which contributes to boost the demand for surety (financial risks) and the property and casualty (P&C) segment insurance. The road sector estimates that concessions shall double in six years, representing R$ 140 billion in investments in volume of road concessions to private initiatives and insurance for construction and maintenance. New technologies will gain even more prominence and IRB is prepared to serve a demanding, agile and innovative market. We have constantly invested in insurtechs to adjust to and lead the change in the sector. We have conviction that the measures for strategic restructuring will be effective and that will maintain our leadership in this growing and profitable market, which is reinsurance.