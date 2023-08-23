IRB(Re) announced this tuesday morning (08/15) that the Board of Directors (CA) elected then Technical and Operations Director Rodrigo Botti as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), for a unified term of office with the other members of the executive board until July 3, 2025.

Rodrigo holds a degree in civil engineering from the University of São Paulo (USP) and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago. In addition, he has extensive experience in the financial market, having participated in projects linked to reinsurance companies and investment banks in Brazil and the USA. The executive has worked at companies such as Terra Brasis Resseguros, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Banco Safra.

The position of CFO had been held on an interim basis by the CEO, Marcos Falcão, since March 9, 2023, cumulatively with the position of Investor Relations Director. The Company informed that Marcos Falcão will remain in the position of CEO and Investor Relations Director.

