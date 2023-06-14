Advanced search
    IRBR3   BRIRBRACNOR4

IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

(IRBR3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  21:07:45 14/06/2023 BST
38.23 BRL   +2.36%
09:38pIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : We underwent a rebranding process and now showcase a new visual identity
PU
06/02Irb Brasil Resseguros S A : Fato Relevante
PU
06/02Irb Brasil Resseguros S A : Material Fact - DOJ-SEC Agreements
PU
IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : We underwent a rebranding process and now showcase a new visual identity

06/14/2023 | 09:38pm BST
A lighter and more efficient company. IRB Brasil RE, a leader in the Brazilian reinsurance market, is now IRB (Re). Today (01/06) the company showcased its rebranding, which coincides with the opening of its new headquarters, at Ventura Corporate Towers, in Rio de Janeiro's downtown area. The graphic design, based on a typographic logo, translates the moment of transformation of the reinsurer.

"We are rewriting the future. This brand summarizes the evolution of IRB: an increasingly agile company that communicates better and, above all, values people and knowledge. We have a highly qualified team that knows the business and makes a difference. And now, with our new headquarters, we have a modern, more open environment that favors integration, the exchange of knowledge among areas and proximity to customers and business partners,"says Marcos Falcão, CEO of IRB (Re).

'A speaking brand'
The new brand, developed after months of immersion, interviews with stakeholders and context analysis, has knowledge as its strategic pillar. "We built a unique knowledge about reinsurance in Brazil, which can contribute a lot to the development of society. We are transforming a sober brand into a communicative, speaking brand. A brand that feels the need to participate, to relate to all its audiences, enhancing its role as a protective brand," explains Daniele Sibucs, Marketing Manager at IRB (Re).

Developed by Tátil Design - a branding and design company -, the 'IRB (Re)' logo speaks for the company. Each letter has its meanings, as explained by the consultants, which rewrite the future of the reinsurer. The protective mark is represented by the sign of the parentheses itself, whose visual meaning is that of containing, welcoming, protecting, caring and speaking. They explain that IRB (Re) is a reinsurance company and what this means.

"To express this new moment, we identified and evolved the expressive properties of the brand. A name that is renewed to show its willingness to dialogue and forward-looking vision. A brand that becomes part of the conversation itself. An identity system capable of communicating all these meanings at each relationship point, helping to build the image of a collective, diverse brand that articulates its intelligence to renew reinsurance in Brazil," Ricardo Bezerra, Chief Creative Officer (CCO) at Tactile Design.

Focus on Brazil
Looking ahead, the company has defined the strengthening of its focus on the domestic market as its business strategy, reinforcing competitive advantages such as knowledge, technical staff, capillarity and financial capacity. The goal is to write 80% of the premiums in Brazil and complete the portfolio, primarily with operations in Latin America (15%) and in other markets (5%).

IRB (Re) is a reinsurance company - the "insurance of insurers". When taking risks, insurers seek guarantees to honor their commitments in case of losses. Through a contract, the reinsurer undertakes to indemnify the insurer in the event of claims. In return, it receives part of the premiums. As reinsurance brings security and protection and helps to make major projects viable, it is essential for economic and social development.

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 13 March 2028 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 20:36:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
