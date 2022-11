SAO PAULO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said on Thursday chief executive Raphael de Carvalho had resigned after just over a year in the position.

At an extraordinary meeting, IRB's board of directors elected Marcos Falcao as the firm's new CEO and, on an interim basis, chief underwriting officer, the company added in a securities filing. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Mark Potter)