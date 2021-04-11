Distance Voting Ballot - Annual General Meeting (AGM) of 04/30/2021 at 06:00 p.m.

Last update: 04/09/2021
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Annual General Meeting (AGM) - IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. to be held on 04/30/2021
Shareholder's Name
Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF
E-mail
Instructions on how to cast your vote
This Distance Voting Ballot ("Ballot") refers to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A. ("Company") to be held on April 30, 2021, at 6 p.m. ("Meeting") shall be completed in the event the shareholder elect to exercise his voting right remotely, pursuant to article 121, sole paragraph, of Law 6,404/1976 ("Corporations' Law") and CVM Rule nº 481, of 2009 ("ICVM 481"). In order to validate this form, the shareholder, his legal representative or his attorney in fact shall: (i) complete all fields; and (ii) initial all pages and execute the last page of this form Instructions for sending your ballot,
In a strictly exceptional manner, the Company will not require signature, notarization and apostille of the signatories to this ballot, each shareholder being responsible for its veracity and integrity.
The deadline for submitting this Ballot through service providers or directly to the Company is April 23, 2021.
Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider
The voting instructions to this shareholder meeting shall be delivered until April 23, 2021, by means of the following alternatives:
Alternative 1 - Delivery to the Custodian:
In this case, the shareholder shall deliver the vote form to the custodian, subject to the proceedings and the documents requested by the relevant custodian.
Alternative 2 - Delivery to the Bookkeeper:
In this case, the shareholder shall deliver the vote form to the Bookkeeper of the Company (Banco do Brasil S.A.), subject to the proceedings and documents requested by the Bookkeeper (e-mail aescriturais@bb.com.br).
Alternative 3 - Delivery to the Company:
In this case, the shareholder shall deliver this vote form duly completed, initialed in all its pages and executed, with certified signatures, either in electronic copy to the e-mail below, or in its original counterpart to the Company's address below informed:
In any case, the certified documents to be delivered at the Company, either in PDF or in hard copies, together with the Ballot is the following:
-
for individuals: ID and Brazilian Taxpayer number (CPF);
-
For entities: (i) ID and Brazilian Taxpayer number (CPF) of the legal representative*; (ii) Organizational documents or Bylaws or Articles of Association, minutes of appointment of the Board of Directors (if applicable) and minutes of appointment of the Executive Officers Board,which demonstrate the appointment of the legal representative attending to the meeting; and
-
For Investment Funds: Bylaws of the Fund and Bylaws or Articles of Association of the management of the Fund, as well as minutes of appointment the legal representatives attending to the meeting.
-
Accepted identity document: RG, RNE, CNH, Passport and officially recognized professional registration card;
-
For investment funds, manager and / or administrator documents, subject to the voting policy.
Exceptionally, given the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will not be required that corporate documents and representation of legal entities and investment funds drawn up in a foreign language be translated into Portuguese or registered in the Registry of Titles and Documents.
The Company also stresses that, in a strictly exceptional manner, it will accept that the referred documents are presented without certified signature or certified copy, with each shareholder being responsible for their veracity and integrity.
If the electronic or physical documentation listed above is not received by the Company by April 23, 2021, inclusive, the IRB will notify the shareholder that the votes cast via the Ballot will be disregarded.
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Annual General Meeting (AGM) - IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. to be held on 04/30/2021
If the shareholder, after transmitting the voting instruction or sending the Ballot, chooses to attend the Meeting (in person or represented by an attorney-in-fact), the remote voting instruction may be disregarded upon request to vote in person.
Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company
POSTAL ADDRESS
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
In attention to: Investors Relations Office
Avenida Marechal Câmara 171, 4th floor Castelo, Rio de Janeiro / RJ CEP 20020-901
ELETRONIC ADDRESS gri@irbre.com
Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number
In this case, the shareholder shall send the vote form to the bookkeeper of the shares issued by the Company (Banco do Brasil S.A.), pursuant to the procedure set and the documents required by the bookkeeper (that shall be contacted by e-mail aescriturais@bb.com.br).
Postal Address:
Any bank agency of Banco do Brasil S.A.
Telephones: 4004-0001
E-mail: aescriturais@bb.com.br
Website: www.bb.com.br
Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
Simple Resolution
1. To approve the Company's Management accounts of the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
2. To approve the Audited Financial Statements of the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020, jointly with the annual report of the management and the opinion from the independent auditors, the Audit Committee and the Fiscal Council of the Company.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Question
3. Do you wish to request the use of the cumulative voting mechanism (voto múltiplo) for the election of the members of the Board of Directors, according to art. 141 of Law No. 6,404/76?
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
13. Do you want to set the number of members of the Board of Directors in nine (9) effective members and one (1) alternate member?
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Simple Resolution
14. Do you want to set the number of members of the Board of Directors in seven (7) effective members and one (1) alternate member?
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Annual General Meeting (AGM) - IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. to be held on 04/30/2021
Election of the board of directors by multiple groups of candidates
Proposta da Administração
Marcos Pessoa de Queiroz Falcão, como membro titular (Independente) Regina Helena Jorge Nunes, como membro titular (Independente)
Ivan Gonçalves Passos, como membro titular (Independente) Henrique José Fernandes Luz, como membro titular (Independente) Ellen Gracie Northfleet, como membro titular (Independente)
Hugo Daniel Castillo Irigoyen, como membro titular (Independente) Cibele Castro, como membro titular (Independente)
Israel Aron Zylberman, como membro titular (Independente)
Antônio Cássio dos Santos, como membro titular / Jorge Lauriano Nicolai SantAnna, como membro suplente
Proposta recebida de acionistas
Marcos Pessoa de Queiroz Falcão, como membro titular (Independente) Regina Helena Jorge Nunes, como membro titular (Independente)
Ivan Gonçalves Passos, como membro titular (Independente) Henrique José Fernandes Luz, como membro titular (Independente) Ellen Gracie Northfleet, como membro titular (Independente)
Hugo Daniel Castillo Irigoyen, como membro titular (Independente)
Antônio Cássio dos Santos, como membro titular / Jorge Lauriano Nicolai SantAnna, como membro suplente
15. Appointment of each slate and all the names that compose it (the votes indicated in this field will be disregarded in case the shareholder holding voting shares also fills the fields relating to the separate election of a director and the separate election referred in such fields occur)
[ ] Proposta da Administração
[ ] Proposta recebida de acionistas [ ] Abstain
16. If one of the candidates that composes the slate ceases to be part of it, may the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be cast on the chosen slate?
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
17. Should the cumulative voting election process be adopted, should the votes corresponding to your shares be distributed in equal percentages to the members of the slate you chose? [if the shareholder chooses to abstain and the election occurs by the cumulative voting process, his vote must be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting].
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
18. Visualization of all candidates on the slate to indicate the % (percentage) of votes to be attributed
Proposta da Administração
Marcos Pessoa de Queiroz Falcão, como membro titular (Independente) [ ] %
|
Regina Helena Jorge Nunes, como membro titular (Independente) [
|
] %
|
Ivan Gonçalves Passos, como membro titular (Independente) [
|
] %
|
|
Henrique José Fernandes Luz, como membro titular (Independente) [
|
] %
|
Ellen Gracie Northfleet, como membro titular (Independente) [
|
] %
|
|
Hugo Daniel Castillo Irigoyen, como membro titular (Independente) [
|
] %
|
Cibele Castro, como membro titular (Independente) [ ] %
|
|
|
Israel Aron Zylberman, como membro titular (Independente) [
|
] %
|
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Annual General Meeting (AGM) - IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. to be held on 04/30/2021
Antônio Cássio dos Santos, como membro titular / Jorge Lauriano Nicolai SantAnna, como membro suplente [ ] %
Proposta recebida de acionistas
Marcos Pessoa de Queiroz Falcão, como membro titular (Independente) [ ] %
|
|
Regina Helena Jorge Nunes, como membro titular (Independente) [
|
|
] %
|
Ivan Gonçalves Passos, como membro titular (Independente) [
|
] %
|
|
Henrique José Fernandes Luz, como membro titular (Independente)
|
[
|
] %
|
Ellen Gracie Northfleet, como membro titular (Independente) [
|
] %
|
|
Hugo Daniel Castillo Irigoyen, como membro titular (Independente)
|
[
|
] %
Antônio Cássio dos Santos, como membro titular / Jorge Lauriano Nicolai SantAnna, como membro suplente [ ] %
Simple Resolution
19. Do you want to set the number of members of the Fiscal Council in four (4) effective members and four (4) alternate members?
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates
Proposta da Administração
Leonardo de Paiva Rocha (Efetivo) / Clodomir Félix Fialho Cachem Junior (Suplente)
Otavio Ladeira de Medeiros (Efetivo) / Bruno Cirilo Mendonça de Campos (Suplente)
José Rubens Alonso (Efetivo) / Daniel Carlos Dominguez Massola (Suplente)
Paulo Euclides Bonzanini (Efetivo) / Luiz Gustavo Braz Lage (Suplente)
20. Appointment of all the candidates that are included in the slate. - Proposta da Administração
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
21. If one of the candidates included in the slate ceases to be part of it in order to accomodate a separate election process, in accordance to arts. 161, §4, and 240 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be counted to the chosen slate? -
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
Simple Question
22. In the case of a second call, the voting instructions of this Ballot may be considered to the second call?
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
City :__________________________________________________________________________
Date :__________________________________________________________________________
Signature :_____________________________________________________________________
Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Annual General Meeting (AGM) - IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. to be held on 04/30/2021
Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________
Disclaimer
IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 10 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2021 18:42:09 UTC.