Assembleia pendente de aprovação

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. to be held on 04/30/2024

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This Distance Voting Ballot ("Ballot") refers to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. ("Company") to be held on April 30, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ("Meeting") shall be completed in the event the shareholder chooses to exercise his voting right remotely, pursuant to article 121, sole paragraph, of Law 6,404/1976 ("Corporations' Law") and CVM Resolution No. 81, of 2022 ("RCVM 81"). In order to validate this form, the shareholder, his legal representative or his attorney in fact shall: (i) complete all fields; and (ii) initial all pages and execute the last page of this form Instructions for sending your ballot,

In a strictly exceptional manner, the Company will not require signature, notarization and apostille of the signatories to this ballot, each shareholder being responsible for its veracity and integrity.

The deadline for submitting this Bulletin through service providers or directly to the Company is April 23, 2024.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The voting instructions to this shareholder meeting shall be delivered until April 23, 2024, by means of the following alternatives:

Alternative 1 - Delivery to the Custodian:

In this case, the shareholder shall deliver the vote form to the custodian, subject to the proceedings and the documents requested by the relevant custodian.

Alternative 2 - Delivery to the Bookkeeper:

In this case, the shareholder shall deliver the vote form to the Bookkeeper of the Company (Banco Itaú S.A.). The voting instructions shall be transmitted through the site Itaú Assembleia Digital (https://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/home/assembleia-digital). In order to vote through the site above, it is necessary to register and have a digital certificate.

Alternative 3 - Delivery to the Company:

In this case, the shareholder shall deliver this vote form duly completed, initialed in all its pages and executed, either in electronic copy to the e-mail below, or in its original counterpart to the Company's address below informed:

In any case, the documents to be delivered at the Company, either in PDF or in hard copies, together with the Ballot is the following:

• for individuals: ID and Brazilian Taxpayer number (CPF);

• For entities: (i) ID and Brazilian Taxpayer number (CPF) of the legal representative*; (ii) Organizational documents or Bylaws or Articles of Association, minutes of appointment of the Board of Directors (if applicable) and minutes of appointment of the Board of Executive Officers, which demonstrate the appointment of the legal representative attending to the meeting; and

• For Investment Funds: Bylaws of the Fund and Bylaws or Articles of Association of the management of the Fund, as well as minutes of appointment the legal representatives attending to the meeting.

* Accepted identity document: RG, RNE, CNH, Passport and officially recognized professional registration card; ** For investment funds, manager and / or administrator documents, subject to the voting policy.

Exceptionally, it will not be required that corporate documents and representation of legal entities and investment funds drawn up in a foreign language be translated into Portuguese or registered in the Registry of Titles and Documents.

The Company also remarks that, in a strictly exceptional manner, it will accept that the referred documents are presented without certified signature or certified copy, with each shareholder being responsible for their veracity and integrity.

If the electronic or physical documentation listed above is not received by the Company by April 23, 2024, inclusive, the IRB will notify the shareholder that the votes cast via the Ballot will be disregarded.

If the shareholder, after transmitting the voting instruction or sending the Ballot, chooses to attend the Meeting (in person or represented by an attorney-in-fact), the remote voting instruction may be disregarded upon request to vote in person.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

POSTAL ADDRESS:

Avenida República do Chile, 330, East Tower, 3rd and 4th floors, Centro, Rio de Janeiro/RJ - Zip Code 20031-170

ELECTRONIC ADDRESS:gri@irbre.com

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

In this case, the shareholder shall send the vote form to the bookkeeper of the shares issued by the Company (Banco Itaú S.A.). The voting instructions shall be transmitted through the site Itaú A s s e m b l e i a D i g i t a l (https://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/home/assembleia-digital). In order to vote through the site above, it is necessary to register and have a digital certificate.

ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A.

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, No. 3.500, 3rd floor - São Paulo - SP, Zip Code 04538-132 Attendance to Shareholders: 3003-9285 (capital cities and e metropolitan zones) 0800 7209285 (other locations)

The attendance session is limited to business days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. E-mail:PreAtendimentoEscritural@itau-unibanco.com.br

Contact: assistance to investors

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: IRBR3] 1. Resolve on the Company's Management accounts. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: IRBR3] 2. To examine, discuss and vote on the Audited Financial Statements of the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as per regulation issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission (Comissão de Valores Mobiliários), jointly with the Annual Report of the Management and the Opinions issued by the Independent Auditors, the Audit Committee and the Fiscal Council of the Company. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: IRBR3]

3. To ratify the approval of the Financial Statements of the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2023, prepared in accordance with the accounting standards adopted by Superintendence of Private Insurance (Superintendência de Seguros Privados - SUSEP), jointly with the Management Report and the Opinions issued by the Independent Auditors, the Audit Committee and the Fiscal Council of the Company, as per the resolution taken in the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 28, 2024.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: IRBR3] 4. To set the number of members of the Fiscal Council for the next term of office, as per the management proposal. [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: IRBR3] Election of the fiscal board by single group of candidates Chapa da Administração Leonardo de Paiva Rocha (Efetivo) / Geraldo Affonso Ferreira Filho (Suplente) Daniel Carlos Dominguez Massola (Efetivo) / Edson Georges Nassar (Suplente) 5. Nomination of all the names that compose the slate. - Chapa da Administração [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain 6. If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it, to accommodate the separate election referred to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law 6404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to your shares continue to be conferred to the same slate? - [ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: IRBR3] 7. In the event of second call notice of this Shareholders' Meeting, the vote instructions contained in this ballot may also be considered for the shareholders' meeting installed by second call? [ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________