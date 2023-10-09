IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A. is the leading Brazilian reinsurer. The group provides life, retirement and non-life reinsurance services (aviation, home, property and casualty, automobile, agriculture, oil and gas, marine, cargo, etc.). In addition, the group develops activities in the management of financial asset portfolios and the holding of real estate assets. Brazil accounts for 50.8% of written premiums.

Sector Reinsurance