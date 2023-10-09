2023 ANNUAL CALENDAR
Corporate Name: IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
E-mail:gri@irbre.com
Telephone: (5511) 2588-0211
Reference Date: 2023
Scheduled dates for periodic and occasional disclosure of information
Complete Annual Financial Statements and Standardized Financial
02/27/2023
Statements - DFP for fiscal year ended 12/31/2022
Reference Form, related to the current fiscal year
05/31/2023
Information about the Brazilian Code of Corporate Governance -
07/28/2023
Publicly-held companies
Quarterly Information - ITR
Related to 1st Quarter 2023
05/15/2023
Related to 2nd Quarter 2023
08/14/2023
Related to 3rd Quarter 2023
11/09/2023
Annual General Meeting
Submission of Management Proposal
02/28/2023
Submission of the Call Notice
02/28/2023
Annual General Meeting (Submission of the summary of the main
03/30/2023
deliberations or the minutes of the General Meeting)
Quarterly public presentation
2022 Conference call
1st Quarter Conference call
2nd Quarter Conference call
3rd Quarter Conference call
02/28/2023
05/16/2023
08/15/2023
11/10/2023
