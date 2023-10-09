2023 ANNUAL CALENDAR

Corporate Name: IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Reference Date: 2023

Scheduled dates for periodic and occasional disclosure of information

Complete Annual Financial Statements and Standardized Financial

02/27/2023

Statements - DFP for fiscal year ended 12/31/2022

Reference Form, related to the current fiscal year

05/31/2023

Information about the Brazilian Code of Corporate Governance -

07/28/2023

Publicly-held companies

Quarterly Information - ITR

Related to 1st Quarter 2023

05/15/2023

Related to 2nd Quarter 2023

08/14/2023

Related to 3rd Quarter 2023

11/09/2023

Annual General Meeting

Submission of Management Proposal

02/28/2023

Submission of the Call Notice

02/28/2023

Annual General Meeting (Submission of the summary of the main

03/30/2023

deliberations or the minutes of the General Meeting)

Quarterly public presentation

2022 Conference call

1st Quarter Conference call

2nd Quarter Conference call

3rd Quarter Conference call

02/28/2023

05/16/2023

08/15/2023

11/10/2023

