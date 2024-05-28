IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

In compliance with the provisions of art. 12 of CVM Resolution n° 44/21, IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. ("IRB(Re)" or "Company") informs the market that it received, as of yesterday, a letter from Bonsucex Holding S.A. ("Bonsucex"), CNPJ (Tax Identification Number) nº 52.839.420/0001-60, informing that Bonsucex and its shareholder Silvio Tini de Araújo, CPF (Tax Identification Number) n° 064.065.488-68, hold, in aggregate, a total of 4,150,785 common shares, representing 5.045% of the total common shares issued by the Company.

The letter informed that the purpose of the equity acquisition is for investment, not aiming to change the Company's shareholding control.

The entirety of the letter sent by Bonsucex is attached to this Notice to the Market.

Rio de Janeiro, May 28, 2024.

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Marcos Pessôa de Queiroz Falcão

CEO, CFO & IRO