IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Notice to the Market - Clarifications on CVMB3 inquiries
02/23/2021 | 01:36pm EST
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Corporate Taxpayers' ID: 33.376.989/0001- 91Company's State Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9
Publicly-held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Clarifications on CVM / B3 Consultations
Rio de Janeiro, January 29, 2021.
To
B3 S.A.-BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
At.:
MRS. ANALUCIA DACOSTAPEREIRA
HEAD OFLISTINGS ANDCOMPANYSUPERVISION(SLS)
c/c
Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission-CVMAt.:Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira
Head of Company Relations (SEP)
Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos
Head of Market and Brokers Relations (SMI)
Atypical Share Price Movement
Ref.:Official Letter nº 125/2021-SLS("Official Letter")
Dear Sirs,
1.
IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. ("IRB Brasil RE" or"Company")received, by e-mail, on January 28, 2021, Official Letter No. 125/2021-SLS from B3 S.A. - Brazil, Bolsa, Balcão, transcribed below:
"Dear Sir,
In view of the latest fluctuations recorded with the shares issued by this company, the number of trades and the amount traded, as shown below, we have requested that you be informed, by 1/29/2021, if there is any fact that you are aware of. that can justify them.
Common Shares
Price (R$ per share)
Date
Opening
Low
High
Average
Closing
Var. %
Nº trades
Volume
Volume (R$)
Jan 14, 2021
7.90
7.82
7.95
7.87
7.86
0.76
16,090
26,555,100
208,904,555.00
Jan 15, 2021
7.76
7.67
7.81
7.73
7.71
-1.90
22,816
29,694,500
229,491,242.00
Jan 18, 2021
7.77
7.63
7.81
7.71
7.65
-0.77
16,056
24,808,500
191,291,06.00
Jan 19, 2021
7.70
7.37
7.72
7.51
7.60
-0.65
21,551
43,538,000
326,981,305.00
Jan 20, 2021
7.67
7.46
7.87
7.67
7.66
0.78
28,934
38,266,500
293,458,116.00
Jan 21, 2021
7.64
7.49
7.74
7.61
7.60
-0.78
20,752
30,669,500
233,493,530.00
Jan 22, 2021
7.40
6.92
7.45
7.11
6.92
-8.94
47,868
96,583,500
686,377,627.00
Jan 26, 2021
6.92
6.52
6.93
6.74
6.53
-5.63
32,510
46,334,800
312,176,158.00
Jan 27, 2021
6.47
6.28
6.87
6.57
6.51
-0.30
41,912
77,002,900
506,139,018.00
Jan 28, 2021*
6.71
6.67
7.22
6.97
7.10
9.06
24,967
39,189,800
273,508,371.00
* Updated until 11:20 am.
2. In view of the Official Letter, the Company clarifies that it is not aware of any fact or act related to its activities that have not been informed to the market that may have been able to justify the fluctuation reported above.
3. The Company was aware, through the press and information available on social networks, of a movement of investors involving the shares issued by IRB Brasil RE. However, the Company is not involved or has any interference in this movement - not even being able to verify the veracity of the information reported - and all the information it has in relation to that is publicly available on social networks and in the press.
4. We are available to clarify any additional information that may be necessary.
IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 18:35:05 UTC.