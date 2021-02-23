Log in
IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Notice to the Market - Clarifications on CVMB3 inquiries

02/23/2021 | 01:36pm EST
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' ID: 33.376.989/0001- 91 Company's State Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Clarifications on CVM / B3 Consultations

Rio de Janeiro, January 29, 2021.

To

B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO

At.:

MRS. ANA LUCIA DA COSTA PEREIRA

HEAD OF LISTINGS AND COMPANY SUPERVISION (SLS)

c/c

Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVMAt.:Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira

Head of Company Relations (SEP)

Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos

Head of Market and Brokers Relations (SMI)

Atypical Share Price Movement

Ref.: Official Letter nº 125/2021-SLS ("Official Letter")

Dear Sirs,

1.

IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company") received, by e-mail, on January 28, 2021, Official Letter No. 125/2021-SLS from B3 S.A. - Brazil, Bolsa, Balcão, transcribed below:

"Dear Sir,

In view of the latest fluctuations recorded with the shares issued by this company, the number of trades and the amount traded, as shown below, we have requested that you be informed, by 1/29/2021, if there is any fact that you are aware of. that can justify them.

Common Shares

Price (R$ per share)

Date

Opening

Low

High

Average

Closing

Var. %

Nº trades

Volume

Volume (R$)

Jan 14, 2021

7.90

7.82

7.95

7.87

7.86

0.76

16,090

26,555,100

208,904,555.00

Jan 15, 2021

7.76

7.67

7.81

7.73

7.71

-1.90

22,816

29,694,500

229,491,242.00

Jan 18, 2021

7.77

7.63

7.81

7.71

7.65

-0.77

16,056

24,808,500

191,291,06.00

Jan 19, 2021

7.70

7.37

7.72

7.51

7.60

-0.65

21,551

43,538,000

326,981,305.00

Jan 20, 2021

7.67

7.46

7.87

7.67

7.66

0.78

28,934

38,266,500

293,458,116.00

Jan 21, 2021

7.64

7.49

7.74

7.61

7.60

-0.78

20,752

30,669,500

233,493,530.00

Jan 22, 2021

7.40

6.92

7.45

7.11

6.92

-8.94

47,868

96,583,500

686,377,627.00

Jan 26, 2021

6.92

6.52

6.93

6.74

6.53

-5.63

32,510

46,334,800

312,176,158.00

Jan 27, 2021

6.47

6.28

6.87

6.57

6.51

-0.30

41,912

77,002,900

506,139,018.00

Jan 28, 2021*

6.71

6.67

7.22

6.97

7.10

9.06

24,967

39,189,800

273,508,371.00

* Updated until 11:20 am.

  • 2. In view of the Official Letter, the Company clarifies that it is not aware of any fact or act related to its activities that have not been informed to the market that may have been able to justify the fluctuation reported above.

  • 3. The Company was aware, through the press and information available on social networks, of a movement of investors involving the shares issued by IRB Brasil RE. However, the Company is not involved or has any interference in this movement - not even being able to verify the veracity of the information reported - and all the information it has in relation to that is publicly available on social networks and in the press.

  • 4. We are available to clarify any additional information that may be necessary.

Sincerely,

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Werner Romera Süffert

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 18:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
