NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, October 20, 2023 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3:IRBR3) ("IRB(Re)" or "Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general of the termination, on October 19, 2023, of the term of office of Mr. Roberto Westenberger, as the Company's Statutory Audit Committee member, due to the reaching of the maximum term of 5 (five) years allowed by Brazil's Insurance Regulator ("SUSEP"), pursuant to CNSP Resolution No. 432/2021.

The Company thanks Mr. Westenberger for all his dedication and contribution throughout the period in which he served as a member of the Statutory Audit Committee.

