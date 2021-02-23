IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Notice to the Market - Regulatory Compliance

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91
Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9
Publicly Held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Rio de Janeiro, February 18, 2021 - O IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general that, according to the Financial Statements for December 31, 2020, disclosed on this date, the Company has reached the regulatory compliance for liquidity ratios and coverage of technical provisions.
The regulatory non-compliance was informed to the market on May 11, 2020, when the Company was officiated by SUSEP, due to an insufficient composition of assets guaranteeing Technical Provisions and consequently of regulatory liquidity.
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Werner Romera Süffert
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com | +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209
