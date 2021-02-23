Log in
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

(IRBR3)
IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Notice to the Market - Regulatory Compliance

02/23/2021 | 01:36pm EST
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, February 18, 2021 - O IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company") informs its shareholders and the market in general that, according to the Financial Statements for December 31, 2020, disclosed on this date, the Company has reached the regulatory compliance for liquidity ratios and coverage of technical provisions.

The regulatory non-compliance was informed to the market on May 11, 2020, when the Company was officiated by SUSEP, due to an insufficient composition of assets guaranteeing Technical Provisions and consequently of regulatory liquidity.

Werner Romera Süffert

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com | +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 19 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 18:35:05 UTC.


