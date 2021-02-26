Log in
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

(IRBR3)
IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : O/EGM - Call Notice

02/26/2021 | 10:58pm EST
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's Registration (CNPJ) No. 33.376.989/0001-91

NIRE: 333.0030917-9

CALL NOTICE

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. (the "Company") hereby invites its Shareholders to attend the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting"), to be held on March 29, 2021, at 3:00 pm, in an online-only way, to take resolutions on the following matters:

1.

At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting:

(i)

review Management's accounts;

(ii)

examine, discuss and vote on the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended

December 31, 2020, accompanied by the management's annual report and opinions from

Company's independent auditors, the Audit Committee and the Fiscal Council;

  • (iii) set the number of the Board of Directors' members;

  • (iv) elect the Board of Directors' members;

  • (v) set the number of Fiscal Council's members; and

  • (vi) elect the effective and alternate members of the Fiscal Council.

2. At the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting:

(i) set the limit of the annual, global compensation amount of the management and Fiscal Council members for the period from April 2021 to March 2022.

Details of the proposed resolutions, as well as the rules and procedures explaining how shareholders can take part in and vote at that Meeting remotely (including instructions for accessing and using the electronic remote participation and voting system for shareholders and general instructions for completing the Distance Voting Ballot) can be found in the Management Proposal the Company disclosed on today's date.

General Instructions: Under article 5, paragraph 3 of CVM Instruction No. 481/09, shareholders who plan to attend the Meeting should email the Company's Investor

Relations Office(gri@irbre.com)at least 2 (two) days in advance of the Meeting (i.e., by March 27, 2021) to request login credentials for the remote participation and voting system and provide the Company with the following documents, as applicable:

Required documents

Natural Person

Legal Entities

Investment

Funds

Proof of share ownership issued by the central depositary or stock transfer agent

X

X

X

Taxpayer's registration No. (CPF) and photo ID card of the shareholder or their legal representative (1)

X

X

X

Consolidated and updated Articles of Association or Bylaws (2)

-

X

X

Document providing grating of powers, including powers of representation, if applicable (2)

-

X

X

The fund's consolidated and updated Regulation

-

-

X

(1) Acceptable forms of identification: RG (ID card), RNE (foreigner's ID card), CNH (driving license), Passport or officially recognized professional registration card;

(2) Investment funds should provide documents for their administrator and/or manager, subject to their voting policy.

Please note that on an exceptional basis, the Company will accept documents without notarized signatures and authenticated copies, however each shareholder is responsible for the accuracy and integrity thereof.

The Company will apply CVM Instruction No. 481/09 ("CVM Instruction 481") and adopt a remote voting system in which shareholders shall send the Company, the custody agents or the financial institution providing book-entry share services for the Company, Banco do Brasil S.A., their respective remote voting cards as per the instructions in the Management Proposal, based on the Distance Voting Ballot templates made available by the Company and subject to the guidelines in item 12.2 of the Company's Reference

Form.

The Company would like to advise its Shareholders that this Call Notice and the Management Proposal, which contain the information required by CVM Instruction No. 480/09 and CVM Instruction 481/09 regarding the matters that will be examined and discussed at the Meeting, are all available to the Shareholders at the Company's head office and on its Investor Relations website(http://ri.irbre.com), and on the B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão(www.b3.com.br)and Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission(www.cvm.gov.br)websites.

Any documents, proposals, voting declarations or any protests or objections related to the Meeting agenda should be presented on the day of the Meeting, in writing, to the Meeting Committee, which will be represented in this case by the Meeting Secretary. Rio de Janeiro, RJ, February 26, 2021. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Antônio Cássio dos Santos.

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 27 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2021 03:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
