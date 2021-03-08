IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Eletronorte payment to IRB

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
CORPORATE TAXPAYERS' ID (CNPJ) Nº 33.376.989/0001-91
CORPORATE REGISTRY (NIRE) Nº 333.00309179
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Rio de Janeiro, March 8, 2021 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil
RE" or "IRB" or "Company") in addition to the Notice to the Market of January 22, 2021 and March 3, 2021, informs its shareholders and the market that, after judicial ratification of the Agreement mentioned in the previous Notices to the Market, Centrais Elétricas do
Norte do Brasil S/A ("Eletronorte"), made, on the present date, the payment in cash to
IRB Brasil RE in the amount of approximately R$ 358 million. The funds received have already been invested in guaranteeing assets, in order to strengthen the Company's regulatory indicators.
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Werner Romera Süffert
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com | +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209
Disclaimer
IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2021 22:30:07 UTC.