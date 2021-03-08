IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Eletronorte payment to IRB

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

CORPORATE TAXPAYERS' ID (CNPJ) Nº 33.376.989/0001-91

CORPORATE REGISTRY (NIRE) Nº 333.00309179

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, March 8, 2021 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil

RE" or "IRB" or "Company") in addition to the Notice to the Market of January 22, 2021 and March 3, 2021, informs its shareholders and the market that, after judicial ratification of the Agreement mentioned in the previous Notices to the Market, Centrais Elétricas do

Norte do Brasil S/A ("Eletronorte"), made, on the present date, the payment in cash to

IRB Brasil RE in the amount of approximately R$ 358 million. The funds received have already been invested in guaranteeing assets, in order to strengthen the Company's regulatory indicators.

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Werner Romera Süffert

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com | +5511-2588-0216/0211/0209