IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Reapresentação do boletim de voto à distância

CNPJ: 33.376.989/0001- 91

NIRE: 333.0030917-9

Companhia Aberta de Capital Autorizado

COMUNICADO AO MERCADO

Rio de Janeiro, 2 de março de 2021 - O IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" ou "Companhia"), em cumprimento ao artigo 21-A, § 6º, da Instrução CVM nº 481/09, comunica ao mercado e aos seus acionistas que reapresentou o boletim de voto à distância de sua Assembleia Geral Ordinária, a qual será realizada em 29 de março de 2021 ("BVD") para (i) reordenar as matérias constantes no BVD a fim de refletir a

sequência dos itens da ordem do dia constante do respectivo edital de convocação, (ii) refletir as informações constantes da última versão da proposta da administração relativas aos candidatos ao Conselho de Administração e (iii) incluir item referente ao pedido de adoção de voto múltiplo para eleição dos membros do Conselho de Administração.

A fim de evitar que suas instruções de voto possam ser consideradas conflitantes, a Companhia recomenda aos acionistas que eventualmente já tenham submetido seus votos na versão anterior do BVD que encaminhe a nova instrução de voto na nova versão do BVD para o mesmo prestador de serviço anteriormente utilizado. A data-limite para que os acionistas enviem os BVDs preenchidos, acompanhados dos respectivos documentos comprobatórios da qualidade de acionista e da sua representação, continua sendo 22 de março de 2021.

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Werner Romera Süffert

Vice-Presidente Executivo Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9 Publicly-held Company with Authorized Capital

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, March 2nd, 2021 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company"), in accordance with article 21-A, §6, of Instrução CVM No. 481/09, informs to the market and its shareholders that it has resubmitted the remote voting card for its Annual Shareholders' Meeting, which will take place on March 29, 2021 ("RVC"),

in order to (i) reorder the items included in the RVC to reflect the sequence of the items of the agenda indicated in the relevant calling notice, (ii) reflect the information included in the latest version of the management proposal regarding the candidates to the Board of Directors and (iii) include an item to allow shareholders to request the use of the cumulative voting mechanism in the election of the members of the Board of Directors.

In order to avoid having their voting instructions be considered as conflicting, the Company suggests to its shareholders that have already submitted their votes in the previous version of the RVC to submit new voting instructions using the new version of the RVC to the same service provider previously used. The deadline for the shareholders to submit their RVC duly filed, together with the relevant documents evidencing their status as shareholders and their representation remains as March 22, 2021.

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Werner Romera Süffert

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer