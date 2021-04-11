IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Notice to the Market - Distance Voting Ballot

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001-9

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, April 10, 2021 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("Company"), in compliance with art. 21-A, § 6, of CVM Instruction No. 481/09, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has re-presented the Distance Voting Ballot of its Annual General Meeting to be held on April 30, 2021 ("BVD") to include the following alternative proposals submitted by the shareholders Bradseg Participações S.A., Bradesco Seguros S.A. and Itaú Seguros S.A.: (i) include an alternative proposal regarding the number of members that will comprise the Company's Board of Directors; and (ii) include an alternative list for the Board of Directors.

Since the alternative proposal and group of candidates, mentioned above, are additional to the proposal and group of candidates proposed by the Management that were already in the previous version of the Distance Voting Ballot, the votes of the shareholders which have already been sent using the previous version of the Distance Voting Ballot, will be considered valid. Those shareholders, who have already sent their votes using the previous version of said document and want to vote on the alternative proposal and/or group of candidates mentioned above, must send the new voting instruction, in the new version of the Distance Voting Ballot, to the same service provider which was sent previously, in order to avoid that its voting instruction may be considered conflicting and, therefore, disregarded.

The deadline for shareholders to send the complete Distance Voting Ballots, accompanied by the respective documents proving the status of shareholder and their representation, remains April 23, 2021.

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Werner Romera Süffert

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer