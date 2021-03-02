IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Notice to the Market - Resubmittion of remote voting card

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9 Publicly-held Company with Authorized Capital

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, March 2nd, 2021 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company"), in accordance with article 21-A, §6, of Instrução CVM No. 481/09, informs to the market and its shareholders that it has resubmitted the remote voting card for its Annual Shareholders' Meeting, which will take place on March 29, 2021 ("RVC"), in order to (i) reorder the items included in the RVC to reflect the sequence of the items of the agenda indicated in the relevant calling notice, (ii) reflect the information included in the latest version of the management proposal regarding the candidates to the Board of Directors and (iii) include an item to allow shareholders to request the use of the cumulative voting mechanism in the election of the members of the Board of Directors.

In order to avoid having their voting instructions be considered as conflicting, the Company suggests to its shareholders that have already submitted their votes in the previous version of the RVC to submit new voting instructions using the new version of the RVC to the same service provider previously used. The deadline for the shareholders to submit their RVC duly filed, together with the relevant documents evidencing their status as shareholders and their representation remains as March 22, 2021.

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Werner Romera Süffert

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

