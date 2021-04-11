Notice to Shareholders - Alternative Proposal Board to O/EGM of 04/30/2021 at 6:00 p.m.

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayers' ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001-9

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Rio de Janeiro, April 10, 2021 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("Company") informs to shareholders and to the market in general that it received, on April 9, 2021, from the shareholders Bradseg Participações S.A., Bradesco Seguros S.A. and Itaú Seguros S.A., the appointment (i) of an alternative proposal for the Company's Board of Directors to be composed, in the next term, by 7 (seven) sitting members and 1 (one) alternate member of the Chairman of the Board Directors, and (ii) the following alternative list for the election of the 7 (seven) sitting members and 1 (one) alternate member of the Company's Board of Directors, and, as explained by the shareholders above, without any judgment or demerit in relation to to the 2 (two) additional candidates included in the list included in the Management Proposal released on March 30, 2021, referring to the Company's Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 30, 2021:

Antônio Cássio dos Santos, as full member and Chairman of the Board of Directors. He must be elected by a vote of the Federal Union, holder of the golden share, pursuant to art. 8, § 2, item I, of the Company's Bylaws; Jorge Lauriano Nicolai Sant'Anna , as an alternate member of the Chairman of the Board of Directors. He must be elected by a vote of the Federal Union, holder of the golden share, pursuant to art. 8, § 2, item I, of the Company's Bylaws; Regina Helena Jorge Nunes, as a full and independent member of the Board of Directors; Ivan Gonçalves Passos , as a full and independent member of the Board of Directors; Henrique José Fernandes Luz , as a full and independent member of the Board of Directors; Marcos Pessoa de Queiroz Falcão , as a full and independent member of the Board of Directors; Ellen Gracie Northfleet , as a full and independent member of the Board of Directors; and Hugo Daniel Castillo Irigoyen , as a full and independent member of the Board of Directors.

We clarify that, pursuant to article 10, I, of CVM Instruction No. 481/09, the information referring to the candidates above is detailed in Schedule III of the Management Proposal for the Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, disclosed by the Company and available on its Investor Relations website (http://ri.irbre.com/), as well as on Brazil's Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.cvm.gov.br).