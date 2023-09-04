The toll revenue that IRB group has collected across the listed company and the two InvITs was close to J 5,000 Crores, which is around eleven percent market share of the total toll revenue collected across India. VIRENDRA D. MHAISKAR Chairman and Managing Director Dear Stakeholders, Following a humble beginning in the year 1998, IRB went on to list in the year 2008. 25 years later, with immense support from all stakeholders, IRB Group today has 3 listed entities, an Asset base of around I 70,000 Crores, 13,739 lane kms under management, 20% share of India's Golden Quadrilateral, 37% market share of TOT projects across the country and enjoys the backing of marquee Investors (Cintra and GIC) to help it realise its growth potential. Presently, we operate 64 toll plazas, service 736 FASTag lanes and cater to more than 1.3 million vehicles on a daily basis.

We are pleased to share an interesting data point that we recently came across. Gross toll collection across India for the Financial Year 2023 was approximately H 48,000 Crores. The toll revenue that IRB group has collected across the listed company and the two InvITs was close to H 5,000 Crores, which is around eleven percent market share of the total toll revenue collected across India. This number is growing at robust pace with increasing traffic, tariffs and the addition of new assets.

Global developments including geopolitical escalation and recalibration of supply chains have led to a significant increase in inflation across the globe including India. This has been a threat to all businesses across the world. Fortunately, for IRB, Inflation-linked tariff revision acts as a natural hedge against interest rate hikes. For example, the Ahmedabad-Vadodara BOT project and nine assets of the Private InvIT received a tariff revision of ~10% in line with inflation from April 1, 2022. During the current financial year, we have also witnessed good traffic growth across the portfolio. The combination of tariff revisions and traffic growth has enabled us to deliver an improved performance in the financial year under review. We are pleased to inform you that we have successfully achieved completion for all the nine projects that were transferred to the Private InvIT in the initial phase. Following the completion of the Kishangarh-Gulabpura and Hapur-Moradabad projects the toll rates for these SPVs have seen an increase of 78% and 65% respectively. As most of the assets of Private InvIT have achieved completion, we expect to receive regular pay- out from Private InvIT to IRB from the financial year. Successful award of two projects enhancing visibility of growth Taking forward the growth momentum, we bagged two projects during the financial year, i.e. the upgradation project for 6 laning of NH27 from Samakhiyali to Santalpur having a project cost of H 2,132 Crores and concession life of 20 years on BOT basis from NHAI in the state of Gujarat. The project will be funded by debt of approximately H 1,450 Crores and balance through equity and internal accruals (IRB's share of equity is less than H 300 Crores). The second award is for a prestigious project in the state of Telangana. The scope encompasses TOT for the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR) project comprising an 8-lane highway, starting at kilometre 0 at Narsingi junction and ending at kilometre 158 at Gachibowli in Hyderabad, in the state of Telangana on upfront payment of H 7,380 Crores for a concession period of 30 years. The total Capex will be H 8,362 crores which will be funded by debt of H 5,500 Crores and balance through equity