    IRB   INE821I01014

IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED

(IRB)
IRB Infrastructure Developers : Corporate Presentation - March, 21 - Updated

07/29/2021 | 08:39am EDT
Investor Presentation

Q4FY21 (Updated)

Contents

3

Update

4

Strong Recovery across Projects

5

Q4FY21 Results

20

Segmental Performance

25

Offshore Bond Issue

34

Private InvIT - IRB Infrastructure Trust

41

Corporate Overview

44

Update: Offshore Bond Issue of USD 300mn

4

Strong growth in Collections and EPC execution leads company to cumulative profit trajectory

  • IRB becomes first Toll Roads &
    Highways developer in India to tap Offshore Bond markets.
  • Raised INR 21.85bn through NCD issue to FPI under VRR route - backed by USD 300mn Bond issue at 5.5%.
  • Proceeds largely to be used for repayment of Corporate level debt and aimed at diversification of source of Capital - while freeing up credit lines domestically.
  • Issue oversubscribed 2.8x with marquee long term investors like GIC, Baring, Metlife et al contributing to over 70% of the issue across EMEA, Asia & America.

Traffic

growth

momentum

continued

and

Mumbai

Pune

reports 6~% QoQ growth

for

Q4FY21, in spite of some softness at the end of the quarter due to resurgence of COVID-19.

• Execution momentum for construction is continued and EPC witnessed 6% QoQ growth

  • Projects are expected to achieve completion in FY22 (all 4 projects - 4 to 6 laning) one after another starting from Q1 end; resulting in strong revenue growth comprising 50-60%increase in tariffs and robust traffic bounce back for Private Invit.
  • Won Palsit Dankuni Project of INR ~ 24 bn on BOT basis in the state of West Bengal.
  • Won Pathankot Mandi Project of INR ~ 9 bn on HAM in the state of Himachal Pradesh
  • Pan India presence now reach to 10 states due to new wins.

USD Bond issue to Diversify Source of Capital

Robust Financial

Impressive growth

Performance

line-up

5

Strong Recovery across Projects

