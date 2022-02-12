IRB Infrastructure Developers : Credit Rating
February 12, 2022
Corporate Relationship Department,
Listing Department,
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, C-1 Block G
Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001.
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051
Ref: Scrip Code 532947; Symbol: IRB
Subject: Intimation of Credit rating
Dear Sir/Madam,
This is to inform you that Fitch Ratings has upgraded the International Long-Term Issuer Default Rating on IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited's to 'BB+' from 'BB', and removed the rating from Rating Watch Positive. The Outlook is Stable.
India Sovereign International rating by the Fitch Ratings is one notch higher, than current issuance for IRB, at BBB- with negative outlook.
For rating rationale & other information, please refer communication from Fitch Rating at
https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/10193280
We request you to take the above on record.
Sincerely,
For IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited
Mehulkuma
Natwarlal Patel
Digitally signed by Mehulkumar Natwarlal Patel
DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=94a78f064dab4ff39b7861edcf6 4efc2459100e5464ea6f9ea45f7ffdd0e48 dc, postalCode=400607, st=Maharashtra, serialNumber=4a1816113b59302c922b b55f82b11efd9325486d58d16564a6d14 58dd0a6a0fe, cn=Mehulkumar Natwarlal Patel
Date: 2022.02.12 11:42:05 +05'30'
Mehul Patel
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Disclaimer
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2022 06:51:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED
Sales 2022
60 469 M
803 M
803 M
Net income 2022
3 051 M
40,5 M
40,5 M
Net Debt 2022
136 B
1 805 M
1 805 M
P/E ratio 2022
45,7x
Yield 2022
0,70%
Capitalization
174 B
2 303 M
2 303 M
EV / Sales 2022
5,12x
EV / Sales 2023
4,84x
Nbr of Employees
3 666
Free-Float
24,2%
Chart IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
287,30 INR
Average target price
265,63 INR
Spread / Average Target
-7,54%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.