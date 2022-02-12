Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRB   INE821I01014

IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED

(IRB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRB Infrastructure Developers : Credit Rating

02/12/2022 | 01:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 12, 2022

Corporate Relationship Department,

Listing Department,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, C-1 Block G

Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001.

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051

Ref: Scrip Code 532947; Symbol: IRB

Subject: Intimation of Credit rating

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that Fitch Ratings has upgraded the International Long-Term Issuer Default Rating on IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited's to 'BB+' from 'BB', and removed the rating from Rating Watch Positive. The Outlook is Stable.

India Sovereign International rating by the Fitch Ratings is one notch higher, than current issuance for IRB, at BBB- with negative outlook.

For rating rationale & other information, please refer communication from Fitch Rating at https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/10193280

We request you to take the above on record.

Sincerely,

For IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

Mehulkuma

  1. Natwarlal Patel

Digitally signed by Mehulkumar Natwarlal Patel

DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=94a78f064dab4ff39b7861edcf6 4efc2459100e5464ea6f9ea45f7ffdd0e48 dc, postalCode=400607, st=Maharashtra, serialNumber=4a1816113b59302c922b b55f82b11efd9325486d58d16564a6d14 58dd0a6a0fe, cn=Mehulkumar Natwarlal Patel

Date: 2022.02.12 11:42:05 +05'30'

Mehul Patel

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. published this content on 12 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2022 06:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED
01:52aIRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS : Credit Rating
PU
02/11TRANSCRIPT : IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 11, 2022
CI
02/10IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS : Q3FY2022 Investor Presentation December 2021
PU
02/10Q3FY22 RESULTS : IRB Infra posts net profit at Rs. 73 Crs; 6% up against corresponding qua..
PU
02/10IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
01/11IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS : Infra SPV achieves Financial Closure; ties finances of Rs...
PU
01/06IRB Infrastructure Signs Concession Agreement for $880 Million Road Project in Uttar Pr..
MT
01/05IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited Redeems 75,000 Secured, Dematerialized, Redeemabl..
CI
2021IRB Infrastructure Raises $718 Million Via Preferential Issue of Shares
MT
2021IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS : Infra completes INR 5,347 Crores equity fundraise
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 60 469 M 803 M 803 M
Net income 2022 3 051 M 40,5 M 40,5 M
Net Debt 2022 136 B 1 805 M 1 805 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,7x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 174 B 2 303 M 2 303 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,12x
EV / Sales 2023 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 3 666
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 287,30 INR
Average target price 265,63 INR
Spread / Average Target -7,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Virendra Dattatray Mhaiskar Director
Tushar Kawedia Chief Financial Officer
Sankar Narayan Head-Information Technology
Nityanand M. P. Nair Operations Director
Mehul N. Patel Secretary & President-Corporate Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED26.34%2 303
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED12.02%4 383
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.6.69%2 884
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.6.15%1 499
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.-11.80%1 363
STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, INC.10.15%856