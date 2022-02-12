IRB Infrastructure Developers : Credit Rating

February 12, 2022

Corporate Relationship Department, Listing Department, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, C-1 Block G Dalal Street, Mumbai- 400001. Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051

Ref: Scrip Code 532947; Symbol: IRB

Subject: Intimation of Credit rating

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you that Fitch Ratings has upgraded the International Long-Term Issuer Default Rating on IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited's to 'BB+' from 'BB', and removed the rating from Rating Watch Positive. The Outlook is Stable.

India Sovereign International rating by the Fitch Ratings is one notch higher, than current issuance for IRB, at BBB- with negative outlook.

For rating rationale & other information, please refer communication from Fitch Rating at https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/10193280

We request you to take the above on record.

Sincerely,

For IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited