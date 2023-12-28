Press Release

IRB Infra SPV receives Appointed Date from the NHAI for its

Samakhiyali Santalpur BOT Project in the State of Gujarat; started Toll

Collection from 00.00 Hrs. today, i.e., on 28th December 2023

Mobilizes resources to commence construction activity on the project

IRB Infrastructure Trust (the Private InvIT, associate of IRB Infra) to execute the project

Project involves six laning of the 90.90 Kms (545 Lane Kms) section of NH27 with the concession period of 20 years with total cost outlay of Rs 2,092 Crs

On completion, project will bring effectual connectivity with Kandla and Mundhra Ports, and strengthen toll revenue visibility for the Company

Mumbai, December 28, 2023: The Samakhiyali Tollway Private Limited, an SPV of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., India's leading and the largest multi-national integrated transport infrastructure developer in the roads and highways sector, has received an Appointed Date - 28th December 2023 - from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

As a result of this, the SPV has started Toll Collection on the project from 00.00 Hrs. today, i.e., on 28th December 2023.

The SPV has also mobilized resources to commence construction activity on the project.

Speaking on the development, Mr. R. S. Sharma, Dy. CEO of the IRB Infra Group said, "Receiving

Appointed Date will allow us to start Toll Collection and Construction Activities on the project. Since this key milestone is achieved, our focus will now be on timely completion of the project with highest quality and safety standards, to bring the World Class traveling experience for users." He added, "The project is part of Jamnagar Amritsar Expressway and links commercially important Kandla and Mundhra Ports. It would therefore be playing an important role in establishing effectual and smoother mobility of heavy commercial vehicles, which will not only boost the economic growth, but also ensure better toll revenue visibility for us."

To re-iterate, Samakhiyali Santalpur BOT project is Company's overall 6th Project in the State of Gujarat and 4th Operational one at present, after successfully completing and handing over two BOT projects back to the nodal agency, a year and half ago.

