IRB Infrastructure Developers : Infra emerges as a Preferred Bidder for Rs.2,132 Crs BOT project in the State of Gujarat

IRB Infra emerges as a Preferred Bidder for Rs.2,132 Crs BOT

project in the State of Gujarat

Project is 6 laning of 90.90 Kms stretch on NH-27 from Samakhiyali to Santalpur in Gujarat, with Concession Period of 20 Years

On awarding, Company's Order Book will stand revised to Rs.20,892 Crores

Mumbai, February 21, 2023: IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. (IRB), India's leading and largest integrated highways infrastructure developers has emerged as a Preferred Bidder for Rs.2,132 Crores BOT Project in the State of Gujarat.

The project, with Concession Period of 20 years from the Appointed Date, is 6 laning of the 90.90 Kms stretch between Samakhiyali to Santalpur.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Virendra D. Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. said, "We are proud to continue our winning streak in BOT space and this would be the sixth project that the company will be executing in the state of Gujarat. The present project will be an important addition to IRB portfolio as this project caters to heavy commercial traffic connecting the Kandla and Mundra port and is brownfield part of the prestigious Amritsar Jamnagar expressway."

Upon award of this Project, the Company's order book will stand revised to approx. Rs. 20,892 Crores, excluding GST, of which, the construction order book will be at Rs 9,714 Crores, providing strong visibility for next ~2.5 years.

About IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd:

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) is India's first Multinational Infrastructure player in Highways segment. As the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, with this win, IRB group's asset base will swell to over Rs.62,000 Crs. spread in 10 States across the parent company and two InvITs.

The Company has strong track record of constructing, tolling, operating and maintaining around 15,500 lane Kms pan India and has an ability to construct over 500 Kms in a year.

It has approx. 20% share in India's prestigious Golden Quadrilateral project, which is the largest by any private infrastructure developer in India.

After successfully completing 13 Concessions and handing over them to the nodal agencies, with this project win, IRB Group's project portfolio (including Private and Public InvIT) will now have 23 road projects including 18 BOT, 1 TOT and 4 HAM projects.

